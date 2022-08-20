GoT prequel House of The Dragon to premiere soon — 10 period dramas to watch while you wait

SUMMARY HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ will premiere on August 22, 6:30 AM on Disney+ Hotstar. The highly anticipated spin-off is going to bring viewers once again to the continent of Westeros as they see the Targaryen dynasty duke it out in a bloody and fiery civil war nearly 200 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen.

With episodes releasing on a weekly timeline and the first season ending on October 24, it might be some time before this epic tale comes to a conclusion. Thankfully, for fans of fantastical, gritty, political dramas, the success of Game of Thrones has meant that there are plenty of other shows that you can enjoy in the meantime. (Image: Youtube)

The Witcher | Based on Andrzej Sapkowski's book series of the same name, ‘The Witcher’ casts Henry Cavill as a mutated and trained monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia. The magic, fights, and monsters will evoke much of the same gritty fantasy feelings that ‘Game of Thrones’ managed to capture. (Image: Youtube)

Rome | Before viewers tuned in to Game of Thrones to catch their weekly dose of titillating political intrigue with high stakes, ‘Rome’ did all of that and more just without the fantastical elements. The short two-season series explores the journey of the nation that influenced the entire Western civilization from a republic to an empire. (Image: IMDb)

Spartacus | Another show set in Rome, the series follows the famous Roman gladiator Spartacus in his quest for freedom. Much like ‘Game of Thrones’, the series is filled with gratuitous nudity, violence, action and drama. (Image: IMDb)

Vikings | ‘Vikings’ originally followed the journey of one of the most legendary vikings to ever have been born - Ragnar Lodbrok. But the historical drama spanning decades has now shifted to focus on Lodbrok’s sons like Ivar the Boneless, Sigurd Snake-In-The-Eye and Bjorn Ironside. Much like ‘Rome’ and ‘Spartacus’, the series is inspired by real historical events. (Image: IMDb)

The Wheel of Time | Robert Jordan’s magnum opus ‘The Wheel of Time’ is a massive piece of work that spans 4.4 million words, across 14 main volumes. But unlike JRR Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ or George RR Martin’s ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’, Jordan’s work hadn’t found mainstream fame due to not being adapted. But Amazon’s series based on the books of the same name has now brought Jordan’s epic fantasy to the silver screen for viewers to enjoy. (Image: IMDb)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Tolkien's work has been expansive and detailed. Spanning from the simple ‘The Hobbit’ books to the trilogy of the ring, to unexplored books like the ‘The Silmarillion’, the legendarium as it is called has much to offer. The upcoming ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ series however takes a look at a much closer event, the creation of the rings of power and the One Ring by Sauron. The first episode premieres on September 2, 2022. (Image: IMDb)

Peaky Blinders | Moving away from fantasy settings for a bit, ‘Peaky Blinders’ is a historical fiction series that captures the life and crimes of Thomas Shelby and the rest of the Shelby family as they lead the Peaky Blinders to fortune and fame in post-WWI Britain. Fans of gripping dialogue, gritty action and investigative intrigue should give this series a try. (Image: IMDb)

His Dark Materials | Based on Philip Pullman’s trilogy of the same name, ‘His Dark Materials’ is a coming-of-age dark fantasy that doesn’t shy away from harder topics like political machinations, authoritarianism, the burden of knowledge, the innocence of childhood and its loss. (Image: IMDb)

The Borgias | When most think of the Pope, the temporal and spiritual head of the Catholic church, they mostly imagine a pious and serene individual. Rodrigo Borgia or Pope Alexander VI would put an end to such thoughts. ‘The Borgias’ follows the twisted life and machinations of Rodrigo and the rest of his equally eclectic family through 15th century Italy in a series that’s directly inspired by real events. (Image: IMDb)

Outlander | If you’re still sad about Jon Snow and Ygritte the Wildling’s doomed romance in ‘Game of Thrones’, then maybe ‘Outlander’ can mend that hole in your heart. A historical romance with a touch of sci-fi, ‘Outlander’ follows the journey of Claire, a married World War II nurse, and her centuries-spanning romance with Jamie, a young Scottish warrior from 1743. (Image: IMDb)