From Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Singh Rajput, these Bollywood celebs died too soon



1 / 6 Sidharth Shukla | The popular actor and reality show winner died on Septemebr 3 after suffering a heart attack, an official at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital said. He was 40.









2 / 6 Sushant Singh Rajput | The death of the rising star last year who made a successful transition from TV to films came as a shock to many and continues to be nothing short of controversy with many, including kins, alleging foul play. He was 34. The Patna-born actor will be remembered for his films MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kai Po Che, among others. ( Image: AP)









3 / 6 Jiah Khan | The actor known for her roles in Ghajini and Nishabd star died by suicide in Mumbai in 2013. She was 25. Her death is still shrouded in mystery despite her alleged boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi being charged with a case of abetment to suicide. (Image: Jiah-khan-page, Instagram)









4 / 6 Divya Bharati | In what was one of the most controversial death in the ‘90s, the popular Bollywood and Tollywood star died on April 5, 1993, after she fell from the balcony window of her 5th-floor apartment in Mumbai. She was just 19 at the time of her death. (Image: divyabharti__queen's, Instagram)









5 / 6 Smita Patil | The legendary actress died due to childbirth complications on December 13, 1986, two weeks after giving birth to her son. She was just 31. (Image: smitapatilbabbar, Instagram)





