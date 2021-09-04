View as Slide Show Image

From Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Singh Rajput, these Bollywood celebs died too soon

Profile image
By Pradeep Suresh | IST (Updated)
From Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Singh Rajput, these Bollywood celebs died too soon

The death of popular actor and reality show winner  Sidharth Shukla has sent shockwaves across the country. Shukla is one of the many Bollywood celebrities who passed away at a young age. Here’s a look at some untimely demises that shook Bollywood