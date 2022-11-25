From Kantara to Bhediya — watch these 5 movies on OTT platforms and theatres this week

SUMMARY From Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster ‘Kantara’ to Varun Dhawan starrer ‘Bhediya’, multiple movies are set to be released on OTT platforms and theatres this weekend. After a successful run at the box office, the Kannada movie ‘Kantara’ will be dropped on Amazon Prime on November 24. The OTT release will take place in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Here is a look at some of the interesting releases on streaming platforms and theatres this weekend.

Kantara | ‘Kantara’, written, directed and fronted by Rishab Shetty, is a period-action thriller set in a fictional village in South Karnataka. The plot follows the story of a Kambala champion, played by Rishab Shetty, and his tussle with a Forest Range Officer. Released in the theatres on September 30 across India, the movie received rave reviews for its stunning visuals and storyline. ‘Kantara’ is available on Amazon Prime Video from today. (Image: YouTube)

Bhediya (Thodelu) | ‘Bhediya’, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, has created much hype among the audience with its unique concept and storyline. Dhawan plays the role of a man who turns into a werewolf after being bitten by the creature. The movie, helmed by Amar Kaushik, will release in theatres on November 25. It will also release in Telugu as 'Thodelu'. The Telugu version is produced by Allu Aravind. (Image: YouTube)

Chup: Revenge of the Artist | Dulquer Salmaan-starrer ‘Chup’ was well received by the audience and critics when it was released in theatres. The psychological thriller is based on the story of a psychopath killer murdering film critics. The movie stars Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt and is directed by R. Balki. It is releasing on ZEE5 on November 25. (Image: YouTube)

Wednesday | Wednesday is a comedy horror series starring Jenna Ortega. Ortega essays the role of Wednesday Addams, who goes to Nevermore Academy, where she thwarts a killing spree. The series also features Catherine Zeta-Jones, Christina Ricci, Gwendoline Christie and Luis Guzman in key roles. The series is already available on Netflix from November 23. (Image: YouTube)

Prince | The Telugu-Tamil romantic comedy starring Sivakarthikeyan is based on the story of a teacher who falls in love with a British woman. ‘Prince’ is directed by Anudeep and has Maria Ryaboshapka and Sathyaraj in crucial roles. The film will be released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on November 25. (Image: YouTube)