From Irfan Pathan to Yuvraj Singh: 5 Indian cricketers who have acted in films

SUMMARY Bollywood and cricket have shared an inseparable bond sice decades. From blockbusters like Lagaan to touching films like Iqbal and Kai Po Che!, the connection between the two remains strong. Sometimes, even cricketers have even featured in Hindi films, right from the time of Kapil Dev to the younger lot like Yuvraj Singh and Irrfan Pathan. Here's a look at some such cricketers who acted in Bollywood films.

Yuvraj Singh | Yuvraj Singh played a very small role as a voice of a character in the 2008 animated movie, Jumbo. He has worked with his father Yograj Singh in several Punjabi films as a child actor. He played a cameo in a Punjabi movie at the age of 11. (Image: Wallpaperaccess)

Ajay Jadeja | Ajay Jadeja is one of the most prominent player and commentators of the cricketing arena. However, after a match-fixing scandal put a tragic end to his cricketing career, he tried his luck in movies landing himself an important role in 2003 film Khel. However, the film flopped and the former Indian batsman returned to cricket as a commentator and analyst. (Image: Wallpaperaccess)

Kapil Dev | Fondly known as the Haryana Hurricane, Kapil Dev, the Indian captain who led the team to a World Cup victory in 1983, has starred in a host of movies including ‘Iqbal’, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogii’ and ‘Stumped’. (Image: Instagram)

Irfan Pathan | Irfan Pathan is the latest cricketer to enter the world of films. He played the role of an Interpol officer in the Tamil movie Cobra (currently in theatres). He is seen alongside acting legend Chiyan Vikram, who plays the lead role in the film. As per reports, the film has been released on 2000 screens in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages. (Image: Youtube)

Vinod Kambli | After his rather irregular cricketing career, he turned to Bollywood as an alternative in the year 2000. He featured in a Bollywood film called “Anarth” alongside Suneil Shetty. (Image: Pinterest)