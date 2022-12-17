From Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor, these Indian celebs became parents in 2022

SUMMARY The year 2022 saw one of its biggest baby booms with a number of celebrities celebrating the arrival of the newest members of their families. Most celebrities have gracefully allowed fans to glimpse into their private life, sharing their experiences and flaunting their baby bump in style. From Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Kajal Agarwal and Bipasha Basu Singh Grover, here’s a look at some of the Indian celebrities who became parents in 2022.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor | Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot earlier this year. In June, Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Instagram, a news that surprised fans. On November 6, 2022, Bhatt shared the image of three lions on Instagram, and wrote: “Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is.” The couple named their baby girl Raha (Image Souce: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja – Anand Ahuja | Sonam Kapoor and hubby Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child on August 20. The proud parents named their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. In March 2022, Kapoor had announced her pregnancy by sharing a picture revealing her baby bump. (Image Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas | In one of the biggest announcements of this year, actor Priyanka Chopra and singer and actor Nick Jonas welcomed their first child through surrogacy in January 2022. The couple named their child Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. (Image Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

Hazel Keech – Yuvraj Singh baby | After five years of marriage, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor Hazel Keech welcomed a baby boy on January 25 this year. Singh shared a picture of his family on Father’s Day and revealed the name of his son Orion Keech Singh. (Image Source: Yuvraj Singh Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal – Gautam Kitchlu | Actor Kajal Aggarwal got married to Gautam Kitchlu in October 2020 and the couple welcomed their first child on April 19, 2022. The couple named their baby boy Neil Kitchlu. (Source: Gautam Kitchlu Instagram)

Bharti Singh -Haarsh Limbachiyaa | Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa turned parents in April this year. the couple tied the knot in 2017 after meeting on the sets of television show Comedy Circus. On June 11, the two officially announced the name of their son Laksh, whom they fondly call Gola.