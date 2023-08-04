Happy Friendship Day: 10 Bollywood movies to celebrate your bonding with friends

SUMMARY Friendship has been an engrossing theme for Bollywood, wherein countless movies have been dedicated to the bonding among friends. Here's a look at 10 Bollywood movies to watch with your best friends on Friendship Day.

It’s hard to imagine life without friends. That is why every first Sunday of August is dedicated to this purest bond, when the world celebrates Friendship Day. This year Friendship Day will be celebrated on August 6. The day gives an opportunity to people in every corner of the world to express gratitude to their friends for having their back. (Image: Shutterstock)

Believe it or not, friendship has been an engrossing theme for Bollywood, wherein countless movies have been dedicated to friends. Being movie buffs we are well aware that it’s hard to compete with Bollywood films when it comes to showcasing human emotions on-screen. Let’s dive deep into the world of cinematography, where the power of camaraderie rules. (Image: Shutterstock)

Chhichhore (2019) | Nitesh Tiwari gave the Indian film industry a family entertainer that revolves around the bonding between the students living in the college hostel. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Tahir Bhasin in lead roles, Chhichhore is available on Disney + Hotstar. (Image: YouTube)

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) | With a euphoric track, on-point comic timing and amazing dialogues, Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a complete entertainer. Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh starrer can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. (Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

Veere Di Wedding (2018) | It’s very rare that in the Hindi entertainment industry, you can find a movie that revolves around the friendship of 4 women. Thanks to Shashanka Ghosh, he gave us a complete package of comedy, drama and romance through Veere Di Wedding. The movie is available on Zee 5. (Image: Veere Di Wedding Instagram)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) | Ayan Mukerji made the experience a masterpiece when Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released in 2013. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s on-screen chemistry and their bond with Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapoor make it a favourite among audiences. (Image: Dharma Productions)

Fukrey (2013) | The fun banter between Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi will make you laugh your heart out. The film is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. (Image: Varun Sharma Instagram)

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) | Zoya Akhtar’s directorial is just the perfect salute to modern friendship. It might give you a reality check of what happens when friends take different routes and get busy in their careers. One of the much-loved films of the movie buffs, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara features Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and Katrina Kaif in prominent roles. You can enjoy it on both Amazon Prime and Netflix. (Image: Abhay Deol Instagram)

3 Idiots (2009) | Need we say more? In 2009, Rajkumar Hirani made Rancho, Raju and Farhan the household names. You can never get tired of witnessing the sheer simplicity of their friendship. Featuring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the titular roles, 3 Idiot is available on Amazon Prime Video. (Image: YouTube)

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008) | The typical Bollywood romantic comedy, Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na will take you on a roller coaster ride as Jai and Aditi, who are best friends, refuse to consider that they are in love. With Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza in the titular role, you will enjoy every bit of the film, which is also available on Netflix. (Image: Netflix)

Rang De Basanti (2008) | Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra made movie lovers relive the saga of freedom through Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi among others. While the first half will hook you to the screen because of their friendship, the second half will surely keep you on the edge of your seat. It is available on Netflix.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001) | Only the name of this film is self-sufficient. Undeniably, the movie is like a breath of fresh air. Let’s confess Akash, Sid and Sameer taught us what true friendship means. So why not relive it this Friendship Day? You can watch this film on Netflix. (Image: YouTube)