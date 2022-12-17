Freddy, Darlings and more | Here's what India loved on OTT in 2022

SUMMARY The year 2022 has provided some entertaining content on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar and others. Some of the web series and movie releases on these streaming giants stood out for their great content and scintillating performances by the stars. As the year comes to a close, here’s a look at what Indians loved watching on OTT in 2022.

Freddy | One of the biggest hits of this year on streaming platforms was the psychological thriller Freddy, which is a twisted tale of love, loneliness and revenge. The highlight of the film was the unnerving performance by Kartik Aaryan as the awkward and introverted dentist who is wronged and obsessed with love. Freddy was released on Disney + Hotstar on December 2. (Image: Disney + Hotstar)

Cuttputlli | Cuttputlli is a psychological crime thriller starring Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta. The movie is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan, written and directed by Ram Kumar. Cuttputlli also establishes the hill station noir where the scenic beauty of a hill station is mixed with the crime. The film was released on Disney + Hotstar on September 2. (Image: Disney + Hotstar)

Darlings | Dark comedy Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, took everyone by storm with powerful performances and impactful storytelling. The film, released on August 5 on Netflix, talks about domestic violence and why many women choose to stay with their partners despite the torture. The film also saw Bhatt's debut as a producer. Darlings became the non-English original Indian film with the highest global opening ever with over 10 million viewing hours. (Image: Netflix)

Monica, O My Darling | Another crime thriller Monica, O My Darling, starring Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Radhika Apte, was a big hit this year. The film release on November 11 on Netflix. (Image: Netflix)

A Thursday | Yami Gautam stars in this thriller as a play school teacher who kidnaps 12 kids to get her much-needed demands met by the government and the authorities. The film was released in February on Disney + Hotstar. (Image: Disney + Hotstar)

Rocket Boys | The web series Rocket Boys dropped on the OTT platform SonyLIV on February 4. The series follows the story of Indian legends Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi J. Bhabha. It is a remarkable retelling of Indian space history. (Image: SonyLIV YouTube screengrab)

The Adam Project | This science fiction saw a limited "one night only" theatrical release on March 9 before it was released on the streaming platform Netflix on March 11. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldaña in the story of an astronaut from the future who returns to Earth to save his 12-year-old self. (Image: Netflix)

The Gray Man | The Gray Man also had a limited theatrical release on July 15 before its digital release on Netflix on July 22. The story revolves around a CIA agent who uncovers agency secrets, which in turn triggers a global hunt by assassins let loose by his psychotic ex-colleague. (Image: Netflix)

Panchayat season 2 | The second season of the web series Panchayat was released on Amazon Prime video on May 18. The comedy series revolves around an engineering graduate, who works in a panchayat in a remote Indian village and deals with several mundane challenges of the villagers. (Image: Amazon Prime)

Criminal Justice Season 3 | The third season of Criminal Justice was released on August 26 on Disney + Hotstar. The series is a legal drama featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Basu Prasad. (Image: Disney + Hotstar)