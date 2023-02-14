English
Forbes' list of highest paid celebrities of 2020: Tylor swift in top-10, find out who is No 1

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 14, 2023 4:48:00 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Forbes has released its list of the highest paid entertainers of 2022, with actors, musicians and music bands earning in the millions. Let’s take a look at the top 10 highest paid entertainers and how much money they earned in 2022. While Taylor Swift occupies the ninth spot on the list, you'll be surprised to find out how much a rock band that tops this list

Forbes has released its list of the highest paid entertainers in the world and no doubt there are actors, musicians and music bands that have earned in the millions last year. But believe it or not, collectively, these celebrities have earned over $1.3 billion. Let’s take a look at the top 10 highest paid entertainers and how much money they earned in 2022. While Taylor Swift occupies the ninth spot on the list, you'll be surprised to find out how much a rock band that tops this list earned in 2022. Read on to know more. (Image: Shutterstock).

No 10. Name: Bad Bunny | Total earnings in 2022: $88 million | Profession: Singer/rapper (Image: Reuters)

No 9. Name: Taylor Swift | Total earnings in 2022: $92 million | Profession: Singer (Image:Shutterstock)

No 8. Name: James Cameron | Total earnings in 2022: $95 million | Profession: Movie director (Image: Reuters)

No 7. Name: Rolling Stones | Total earnings in 2022: $98 million | Profession: Rock band. (Image: Reuters)

No 6. Name: Brad Pitt | Total earnings in 2022: $100 million | Profession: Actor

No 5. Name: James L. Brooks & Matt Groening | Total earnings in 2022: $105 million | Profession: Creators of The Simposons. (Image: Reuters)

No 4. Name: Trey Parker and Matt Stone | Total earnings in 2022: $160 million | Profession: Creators of South Park (Image: Reuters)

No 3. Name: Tyler Perry | Total earnings in 2022: $175 million | Profession: Actor (Image: Reuters)

No 2. Artist: Sting | Total earnings in 2022: $210 million | Profession: Singer/Musician. (Image: Reuters)

No 1. Name: Genesis | Total earnings in 2022: $230 million | Profession: Rock group (Image: Reuters)

