SUMMARY A host of new shows and films will release this weekend. While some of the greatest shows like The Last of Us released earlier this week, several movies are slated to release on the weekend. Among the much-awaited films set to release this week is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Here’s a look at some of the top OTT and theatrical releases of this week.

OTT | Vengeance - Amazon Prime Video (January 16 ) | Actor, screenwriter and director BJ Novak has teamed up with Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook and Dove Cameron for Vengeance, an edge-of-the-seat dark comedy. The movie delves into the life of an NYC writer who decides to solve the mysterious murder of a girl and ends up getting mired in a complex and chaotic situation. (Image: Youtube screengrab)

Mission Majnu - Netflix (January 20) | Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu is set to release on Netflix this Friday. The film is based in the backdrop of the 1970s, in which Siddharth Malhotra plays the role of a covert Indian snoop setting out on a perilous quest to learn about the truth of a Pakistani program. (Image: Youtube screengrab)

The Last of Us - Disney+ Hotstar (January 16) | The limited series, The Last of Us, has a plot like a 2013 PlayStation game. It tells a story of a survivor who helps a teenage girl escape the quarantine zone. The series includes hostile survivors, zombies, and more and it features an ensemble cast including Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Nick Offerman, and Gabriel Luna. (Image: Youtube screengrab)

Chhatriwali - Zee5 (January 20) | Chhatriwali features actress Rakul Preet as a brilliant chemist who is unemployed and looking for work. The story revolves around the evolution of her character as she passes on the knowledge of chemistry to young people. The film also shares a message against the struggles of sexual taboos in India. (Image: Youtube screengrab)

Fauda Season 4 - Netflix (January 20) | The popular Israeli series Fauda’s new season is out this Friday. High on action, drama, and mystery, the new season of Fauda will follow an undercover Israeli operative, who is forced to come out of retirement to fight a dark shadow from his past life. (Image: Youtube screengrab)

Theatre | Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (January 20) | One of the most celebrated characters in the animated world, Puss is all set to take us all on another exciting and adventurous journey in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. In this film, Puss will overcome many mystical hurdles in an unknown land as he tries to restore his nine lives. (Image: Youtube screengrab)