Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande and other singers who have over 1 billion Spotify streams per song

SUMMARY Spotify has a very brief history with its 2008 European launch and subsequent 2011 entry into the American market. With 456 million subscribers in 183 nations since then, the Stockholm-based company has emerged as the most widely used music streaming service in the world. The biggest songs of well-known musicians on Spotify have amassed millions, if not billions, of streams thanks to the platform's huge user base. In July 2021, Spotify launched the Billions Club, a playlist made up of each song that has reached the 1 billion-song mark. The top artists with the most tracks that have received over 1 billion Spotify streams are listed below.

1 / 10

1: Ed Sheeran | Being one of the most well-known pop musicians currently active on the globe, Ed Sheeran deserves to be at the top of the list. The British singer-songwriter is a critically acclaimed performer who regularly sings about emotional and intimate feelings. With 37.8 billion lead streams, Ed Sheeran's song "Shape of You" is the most played song on Spotify, making him without a doubt one of the finest artists of all time. His other notable songs include "perfect," "thinking Out Loud," and others, with a combined 75.87 million monthly streams globally. He presently has a record-breaking 11 tracks with a 1 billion streams each. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

2: The Weeknd | The Canadian singer, who has been making waves in the music industry for many years, is one of the most well-known performers you can listen to right now. The Weeknd has 78.7 million monthly lead streams on Spotify and has worked with some of the greatest artists in the business, like Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Among his most well-known songs is "Blinding Lights" which is also the second-most played song on Spotify. At the moment, he has 9 songs which has received over 1 billion streams each. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

3: Post Malone | Post Malone has been making headlines throughout the music world since he released his first album "White Iverson" in 2015. He then continued to release hit singles including "Congratulations," "Better Now," and "Sunflower," among others. With 49.51 million monthly streams, Post Malone is third on this list. His duet with 21 Savage, "Rockstar," is the fourth most played song on Spotify with over 2 billion streams. He has 9 songs with over 1 billion streams each on spotify. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

4: Bad Bunny | Despite still being a young artist, Bad Bunny has had a significant influence on the music industry. The Puerto Rican rapper/singer has released a number of catchy songs that have topped the charts. Additionally, he has worked with other well-known professionals in the industry, like Drake and J Balvin. Bad Bunny, with 8 songs having over 1 billion streams and 60.88 million month listeners, sits in fourth place on this ranking. He will certainly climb the list as he keeps releasing new music and conquers the globe with his reggaeton sounds! (Image: Reuters)

5 / 10

5: Ariana Grande | Ariana Grande is undoubtedly one of the most well-known performers in the world as evidenced by the more than 32 billion streams her music has on Spotify. The American singer has already done a lot in her career despite being just 29 years old. She is perhaps best known for the songs "Thank U, Next" and "7 Rings," each of which has had over a billion Spotify listens. Eight of Ariana Grande's songs have had more than 1 billion streams overall, and 60.26 million streams average per month. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 10

6: XXXTENTACION | Rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Florida when he was just 20 years old, but his music has endured, and he just made history in a peculiar and unusual way. One week after his passing, his song "Sad!" peaked at the top of the US singles chart, making him the first artist since Notorious B.I.G. in 1997 to do so with "Mo Money, Mo Problems." He presently has 8 tracks with a 1 billion streams each, and 34.05 million streams average per month. (Image: Pinterest)

7 / 10

7: Drake | Even if you don't care much for hip-hop, chances are you are familiar with at least one Drake song. The Canadian rapper has ruled the charts for a number of years and doesn't appear to be slowing down. Drake is one of the most played artist on Spotify, with an astounding 50 billion lead streams. Drake is a powerful artist, and at one time, the popularity of his hit song "One Dance" on Spotify topped that of all other tracks. It makes sense that this song was the first to ever reach one billion streams on the platform. He currently has 7 tracks with a 1 billion streams each, and 71.10 million streams average per month. (Image: Reuters)

8 / 10

8: Dua Lipa | Dua Lipa, the chart's darling, is number 8 on this list of artists with songs that have received more than 1 billion streams by the Spotify algorithm after setting a new career high with 58.66 million monthly listeners. She became unstipabble after she won the 2019 Brit Award for Song of the Year for her 2018 single "One Kiss," which reached at number one in the UK and became the year's longest-running number-one record by a female artist. (Image: Shutterstock)

9 / 10

9: Maroon 5 | Since the release of their self-titled debut album in 2002, Adam Levine's American pop-rock band has become one of the most well-known groups. Their success is clear as seen by the four #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and over 135 million albums sold till date. The band achieves a new career high of 49.68 million monthly listeners and climbs to position nine with 7 tracks that have garnered more than 1 billion Spotify streams. (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

10: Khalid | The American singer made headlines with the release of his debut studio album American Teen (2017), which the Recording Industry Association of America awarded a 4x platinum certification (RIAA). he album gave rise to the top 20 US singles "Location" and "Young Dumb & Broke," with the former receiving a Diamond certification from the RIAA. He now occupies the tenth slot on this list with over 48.50 million monthly streams on Spotify and seven tracks that have received over 1 billion plays. (Image: Shutterstock)