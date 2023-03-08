No April Fool prank: Succession, Game of Thrones and these shows are going off Hotstar come March-end

SUMMARY The streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar has officially called it quits with HBO, leaving fans of popular shows like Game of Thrones and The Last of Us in the lurch. As the battle for streaming supremacy rages on, the casualties are the viewers who now have one less platform to satisfy their insatiable thirst for quality content. But what led to this dramatic breakup? It seems that cost-cutting measures and restructuring at Disney have led to failed negotiations between the two entertainment giants.

In India, where WarnerMedia content was being broadcast on Disney+Hotstar after the company stopped airing HBO channels in 2020, viewers are in for a rude awakening. A number of beloved shows will no longer be available to stream, leaving many fans feeling bereft and dismayed. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the list of casualties in this streaming war. (Image: Youtube)

Game of Thrones | Game of Thrones is a critically acclaimed television series that took the world by storm when it premiered in 2011. Based on the popular book series by George R.R. Martin, the show quickly became a cultural phenomenon and captivated audiences with its epic storytelling, complex characters, and breathtaking visuals. Winner of a staggering 59 Emmy Awards, it has been praised for its masterful writing, impeccable acting, and unparalleled production values. With a rating of 9.3 on IMDb, it's no surprise that GoT is widely regarded as one of the greatest television shows of all time. (Image: Youtube)

The Last of Us | The Last of Us series is a post-apocalyptic television drama based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name. Developed by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the series follows the journey of Joel and Ellie, two survivors of a fungal pandemic that has ravaged the United States, as they navigate a treacherous world filled with infected monsters and ruthless human factions. Rated 9.1 on IMDb, The Last of Us is widely praised for its gripping storytelling and stunning visuals. (Image: Youtube)

House of the Dragon | House of the Dragon is a critically acclaimed television series that takes place in the world of George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones. The show explores the Targaryen dynasty, set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and follows the story of the House of Targaryen as they fight for control over the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. It has a high rating on IMDb, with an 8.7 out of 10, making it a must-watch for fans of epic fantasy and gripping drama. (Image: Youtube)

Succession | Succession is a gripping television drama series that follows the lives of the Roy family, a wealthy and powerful house that controls one of the world's largest media conglomerates. The show explores the dynamics of power, money, and family as the Roy family members navigate their way through the cutthroat world of business and politics. With its outstanding performances, sharp writing, and stunning cinematography, Succession has won numerous awards, including 13 Emmy Awards. It has also received high praise from critics and viewers alike, earning an 8.8 rating on IMDb. (Image: Youtube)

The Wire | The Wire is a critically acclaimed American television crime drama series that originally aired on HBO from 2002 to 2008. Created and primarily written by David Simon, the show depicts the gritty and complex reality of life in Baltimore, exploring the interconnected worlds of law enforcement, drug dealers, politicians, and the media. The Wire has won numerous awards throughout its run, including Primetime Emmy Awards, Writers Guild of America Awards, and Peabody Awards. It is widely regarded as one of the greatest television dramas of all time and has a rating of 9.3 on IMDb, indicating its exceptional quality and popularity among viewers. (Image: Youtube)

Sex and the City | Sex and the City is an iconic American television series that premiered on HBO in 1998 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The show followed the lives of four single women in their thirties and forties, living in New York City, as they navigated their careers, friendships, and romantic relationships. It tackled controversial topics such as sexuality, femininity, and relationships in a way that was frank, honest, and often humorous. The show won numerous awards, including seven Emmy Awards, and has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb. (Image: Pinterest)

Westworld | Westworld is a thrilling and thought-provoking television series that first premiered on HBO in 2016. The show is a science-fiction drama set in a futuristic theme park populated by lifelike robots known as "hosts." The show has garnered critical acclaim and has won numerous awards, including multiple Primetime Emmy Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards. It has been rated 8.5 on IMDb, reflecting its mature themes and graphic violence. With its complex characters, intricate plotlines, and philosophical themes, Westworld has become a must-watch for fans of science fiction, drama, and thrillers alike. (Image: Youtube)

Sopranos | The Sopranos is an iconic television series that first aired on HBO in 1999. The show is a crime drama that follows the life of Tony Soprano, a New Jersey-based mobster who struggles to balance his personal life with his criminal activities. The show has been widely praised by critics and has won numerous awards, including multiple Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. It has also been rated 9.2 on IMDb, reflecting its mature themes, strong language, and graphic violence. (Image: Youtube)

Band of Brothers | Band of Brothers is an epic war drama television series that first aired on HBO in 2001. The show follows the experiences of Easy Company, a paratrooper unit in the U.S. Army during World War II, as they participate in some of the most pivotal battles of the war. The show has won numerous awards, including multiple Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards, and has been praised for its gripping storytelling and realistic portrayal of war. It has also been rated 9.4 on IMDb, reflecting its mature themes, graphic violence, and strong language. (Image: Youtube)

Newsroom | The Newsroom is a critically acclaimed television series that first premiered on HBO in 2012. The show is a drama that follows the behind-the-scenes workings of a cable news program as its staff attempt to navigate the rapidly changing media landscape while maintaining their journalistic integrity. The show has won multiple awards, including Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards, and has also been rated 8.6 on IMDb. (Image: Youtube)