Cristiano Ronaldo, Kardashians among most-followed celebrities on Instagram in 2022

SUMMARY Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo became the first person to gain 500 million followers on Instagram. With his massive following, the football maestro earns over $40 million a year from his sponsored posts on social media. Ronaldo rakes in roughly around $2 million per sponsored post. Here’s a look at the 15 most followed celebrities on Instagram.

No. 15: Nicki Minaj. No of followers | 205 million (Image: Shutterstock)

No. 14 Virat Kohli. No of followers | 224 million (Image: Reuters)

No. 13 Jennifer Lopez. No of followers | 226 million (Image: Shutterstock)

No. 12 Taylor Swift. No of followers | 233 million (Image: Shutterstock)

No. 11 Kendall Jenner. No of followers | 263 million (Image: Shutterstock)

No. 10 Justin Bieber. No of followers | 265 million (Image: Shutterstock)

No. 9 Khloe Kardashian. No of followers | 280 million (Image: Reuters)

No. 8 Beyonce. No of followers | 283 million (Image: Shutterstock)

No. 7 Kim Kardashian. No of followers | 334 million (Image: Shutterstock)

No. 6 Ariana Grande. No of followers | 340 million (Image: Shutterstock)

No. 5 Dwayne Johnson. No of followers | 349 million (Image: Shutterstock)

No. 4 Selena Gomez. No of followers | 358 million (Image: Reuters)

No. 3 Kylie Jenner. No of followers | 372 million (Image: Shutterstock)

No. 2 Lionel Messi. No of followers | 377 million (Image: Reuters)

No. 1 Cristiano Ronaldo. No of followers | 501 million (Image: Shutterstock)