Citadel to Dasara: Movies and OTT releases for your weekend binge watch

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 29, 2023 11:29:25 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The April month has been filled with the releases of many much-anticipated films. Shaakuntalam starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu was released on April 14 to fans' delight. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan became the most talked about film among the audiences. Now, the last weekend of April is here and this week also many much anticipated films and web shows have released. Here is a look at the top 5 films and web series releases this week.

1. Ponniyin Selvan 2- The sequel to Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan was released in theatres on April 28. Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The sequel stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi and Karthi among others in key roles. The movie takes forward from where the first part had ended. The sequel revolves around how Pandyas take revenge on Aditya Karikalan for killing their king Veera Pandya. This franchise is based on the novel of same name by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. (Image: Youtube)

2. Citadel- A spy series starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, Citadel started streaming Amazon Prime Video on April 28. It is directed by Joe Russo. This series revolves around how a Global spy agency Citadel is destroyed by the syndicate Manticore. Memories of Citadel’s agents have also been destroyed. Will they be able to recollect the memories and fight back the Manticore? This question will form the core theme of Citadel. (Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

