Citadel premiere in London: Here is how Priyanka Chopra reacts to being called ‘female Tom Cruise’

SUMMARY The six-part Prime Video series, Citadel, will release worldwide on April 28. Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Nadia Sinh, an agent who is dead as per records but is alive with her memory wiped out. She is forced to make a return as a spy and regain her memory.

1 / 8

The global premiere of Amazon Prime Video Series Citadel in London on Tuesday was attended by Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Richard Madden, along with other stars from Bollywood and Hollywood. Priyanka Chopra, who plays the lead role in the upcoming spy thriller series, stole the show not only because of her stunning look in a red corset gown but she spoke to the media about being called ‘female Tom Cruise’ and her choice of works. (Image: AP)

2 / 8

The event was also attended by her co-star Stanley Tucci as well as Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will star in the Indian adaptation of the series. (Image: AP)

3 / 8

At the event, Priyanka interacted with the press, and reacted to a comment made by Joe Russo, the executive producer, on her performance. The Avengers: Endgame co-director had compared her with Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise while praising her for the action sequences in Citadel. (Image: AP)

4 / 8

In an interview with ET Canada, Russo remarked, “I don’t know if I’ve ever worked with an actor as enthusiastic as she’s the female Tom Cruise, you know, it’s like she is so engaged physically.” (Image: AP)

5 / 8

As seen in the trailers of the series, Priyanka is seen performing some high-octane action scenes alongside co-star Richard Madden. (Image: YouTube)

6 / 8

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the television series 'Citadel' on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in London. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

7 / 8

Priyanka also spoke about her action-packed performance in Citadel in a separate interaction with Access Hollywood. When asked if she chooses such empowered roles because she wants her daughter Malti Marie to be inspired by her, Priyanka said that she’d ideally want her daughter to develop a relationship outside of her roles, but she’d also like her daughter to be proud of the choices she made. (Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

8 / 8

In the six-part series, Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Nadia Sinh, an agent who is dead as per records but is alive with her memory wiped out. She is forced to make a return as a spy and regain her memory as it will help her and Richard Madden’s character save the world. The six-part Amazon Prime Video series, Citadel, will premiere worldwide on April 28. (Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)