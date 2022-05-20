

1 / 6 Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived at the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of "Armageddon Time" in an extravagant gown. The former Miss World wore a stunning pink gown designed by Gaurav Gupta. She paired her outfit with matching accessories and styled her hair in loose waves. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 6 Deepika Padukone, who is also a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, set the red carpet on fire with her red Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline. The Bollywood diva finished her look with a statement diamond neckpiece and a messy high ponytail. (Image: AP)



3 / 6 Hollywood actress Julia Roberts arrived at the premiere of director James Gray’s ‘Armageddon Time’ in a Louis Vuitton tuxedo jumpsuit designed by creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere. The Pretty Woman actor paired the outfit with minimal accessories, including a dazzling diamond necklace and statement rings from Chopard. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 6 The Armageddon Time cast member Anne Hathaway arrived at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in a highly classy white ensemble that had a bandeau, arm details creating a back bow, and a floor-length skirt. The actress went with natural makeup look and let her chocolate-coloured hair fall down her back. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 6 The Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae made his directorial debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 for his espionage action thriller Hunt. (Image: AP)