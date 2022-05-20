Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
View as Slide Show Image

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone steal the show on Day 3 of Cannes Film Festival 2022

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone steal the show on Day 3 of Cannes Film Festival 2022

The who’s who from the world of entertainment continued to dazzle the red carpet at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival that began from May 17, 2022. Here’s a look at some of the top photos from Day 3 of the event.

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More