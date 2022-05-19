Aishwarya Rai and Eva Longoria look graceful at Cannes Film Festival 2022 on Day 2 - See pictures

[caption id="attachment_13541762" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Indian actress and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hollywood actress Eva Longoria shared a candid moment on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13541822" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Tom Cruise, who was in Cannes to promote the long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick movie sequel, was dressed in a tuxedo and black bowtie. He posed with fellow actors Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Joseph Kosinski and Jon Hamm.. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13542892" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Actor Pooja Hegde made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in a white Maison Geyanna Youness ball gown, accentuated with feathers. The actress who appears predominantly in Telugu films, in addition to Hindi and Tamil films had her hair pinned up in a sleek ponytail. She accessorised her look with drop earrings. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13543472" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sizzled on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a black Dolce and Gabbana ballgown with 3D flowers attached to it. The actress paired the look with beautiful earrings, heavily kohled eyes and simple open hair. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13541802" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Viola Davis wore a canary yellow gown as she walked the red carpet in France. The actress looked spectacular in the daring ensemble with an exquisite frilled neckline and a flowing skirt. Davis posed with her dapper husband Julius Tennon. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13543442" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Actress Katherine Langford turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival as she walked the red carpet in a hot pink bra top and matching coat-style gown with a train. The look was avante garde and classic all at once. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13541752" align="alignnone" width="1280"] French-Argentine actress Bérénice Bejo attended the Cannes Film Festival in elegant green shorts and a draping green collared jacket embellished with lace flower patterns. She completed her look with a pair of gold sandals and wore her brunette tresses in an up-do, while her fringe framed her face. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]