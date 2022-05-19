Aishwarya Rai and Eva Longoria look graceful at Cannes Film Festival 2022 on Day 2 - See pictures



1 / 7 Indian actress and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hollywood actress Eva Longoria shared a candid moment on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 7 Tom Cruise, who was in Cannes to promote the long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick movie sequel, was dressed in a tuxedo and black bowtie. He posed with fellow actors Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Joseph Kosinski and Jon Hamm.. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 7 Actor Pooja Hegde made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in a white Maison Geyanna Youness ball gown, accentuated with feathers. The actress who appears predominantly in Telugu films, in addition to Hindi and Tamil films had her hair pinned up in a sleek ponytail. She accessorised her look with drop earrings. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 7 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sizzled on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a black Dolce and Gabbana ballgown with 3D flowers attached to it. The actress paired the look with beautiful earrings, heavily kohled eyes and simple open hair. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 7 Viola Davis wore a canary yellow gown as she walked the red carpet in France. The actress looked spectacular in the daring ensemble with an exquisite frilled neckline and a flowing skirt. Davis posed with her dapper husband Julius Tennon. (Image: AP)



6 / 7 Actress Katherine Langford turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival as she walked the red carpet in a hot pink bra top and matching coat-style gown with a train. The look was avante garde and classic all at once. (Image: Reuters)