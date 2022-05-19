Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
View as Slide Show Image

Aishwarya Rai and Eva Longoria look graceful at Cannes Film Festival 2022 on Day 2 - See pictures

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Aishwarya Rai and Eva Longoria look graceful at Cannes Film Festival 2022 on Day 2 - See pictures

The Cannes Film Festival 2022 upped the glamour quotient as top celebrities walked the red carpet. CNBCTV18.com has handpicked top photos of the event from day two, take a look.

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More