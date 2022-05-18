

1 / 8 The red carpet was rolled as the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 17 and the Mediterranean port city filled up with film stars from across the world. This is the 75th anniversary of the event, which is taking place after two disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The world's biggest film festival runs from May 17-28 and CNBCTV18.com will bring to you top photos of the event for each day. Here are the top images from Day 1. (Image: AP)



2 / 8 Bollywood star Deepika Padukone opted for a Sabyasachi sari as she walked the red carpet. The actor is serving as a jury member for the 75th edition of the film gala. She wore a black and golden sari with matching jewellery from the designer's collection. Padukone matched the sari with a headband and chandelier earrings. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 8 Dressed in traditional attire, the 11-member Indian delegation led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur walked the red carpet, where India has been named the 'country of honour' at the Marche du Film, the business counterpart of the marquee event. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 8 Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a virtual address launched a veiled attack on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the star-studded event. He urged filmmakers to celebrate the satire on fascism, not remain silent and cited Charlie Chaplin's satire on Adolf Hitler. "We need a new (Charlie) Chaplin to prove that today cinema is not silent," Zelenskiy said, referring to Charlie Chaplin's satire of Adolf Hitler at the outset of World War Two in 1939. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 8 The festival kicked off with the screening of zombie film "Final Cut," by Michel Hazanavicius, who was joined by cast members Berenice Bejo and Romain Duris on the red carpet. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 8 In the opening ceremony, festival president Pierre Lescure handed Forest Whitaker an Honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement, prompting a standing ovation. "An honorary Palme to the artist, the filmmaker, the UNESCO ambassador, simply, a citizen of the world," said Lescure. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 8 The world's biggest film festival runs from May 17-28 and will include screenings of Hollywood titles including Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" and Baz Luhrmann's musical drama "Elvis." (Image: Reuters)