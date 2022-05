1 / 6 The stage is set for the 75th anniversary edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The event is being held from May 17 to 28, as it resuming its traditional calendar following two years of disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 6 The parties are back and Hollywood heavyweights including Tom Cruise's "Top Gun Maverick" – will bring the star to Cannes for the first time in 30 years – as well as Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, will be screened at the festival. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 6 Actor Deepika Padukone arrived in Cannes on May 16 to attend as one of its jury members. The actor shared a vlog with her fans after arriving in the French Riviera town. She attended a special jury dinner along with Rebecca Hall, Joachim Trier, Vincent Lindon, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 6 Actor Forest Whitaker will be on hand to receive the festival's Honorary Palme D'Or for lifetime achievement. David Cronenberg will mark his return to horror films with "Crimes of the Future," featuring Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 6 India's Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has arrived for the Cannes Film Festival, where India has been named as the country of honour' for Marche du Film'. Thakur is set to walk the Red Carpet at the Festival on Tuesday evening, and participate in the Opening Night festivities of Marche Du Film at the Majestic Beach on Wednesday. Pictured: Cannes Film festival general delegate Thierry Fremaux gestures at the Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the Cannes Film Festival. (Image: Reuters)