Cannes 2023: Best-dressed celebrities at the 76th international film festival's red carpet

SUMMARY
The Cannes Film Festival is known for its stunning red carpet fashion, and 2023 was no exception. From elegant gowns to daring ensembles, the celebrities in attendance brought their A-game to the festival’s red carpet.
The Cannes Film Festival is known for its stunning red carpet fashion, and 2023 was no exception. From elegant gowns to daring ensembles, the celebrities in attendance brought their A-game to the festival’s red carpet. Here’s a look at some of the best-dressed stars at Cannes 2023. (AP Photo)
Guan Xiaotong poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Jeanne du Barry' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes. (AP Photo)
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas and Carys Zeta Douglas pose at the Red Carpet arrivals for the 76th Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony and screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry". (REUTERS)
Victoria Silvstedt poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Jeanne du Barry' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes. (AP Photo)
Johnny Depp poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Jeanne du Barry' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes. (AP Photo)
Victoria Bonya poses at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Jeanne du Barry' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes. (AP Photo)
Daphne Burki poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony of the 76th international film festival at Cannes, France, 2023. (AP Photo)
Alessandra Ambrosio upon arrival at the opening ceremony of the 76th international film festival, Cannes, France. (AP Photo)
Naomi Campbell at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Jeanne du Barry' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, France. (AP Photo)
Uma Thurman at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Jeanne du Barry' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, France. (AP Photo)
Elle Fanning poses upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Jeanne du Barry' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, France. (AP Photo)
Helen Mirren poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony of the 76th international film festival, Cannes, France. (AP Photo)
Jury members Denis Menochet, Brie Larson and Ruben Ostlund at the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at Cannes, France. (REUTERS)
Pom Klementieff poses at the opening ceremony at the festival’s red carpet arrivals on Cannes, France. (REUTERS)
Catherine Deneuve at the opening ceremony at the red carpet arrivals of the The 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. (REUTERS)
Fan Bingbing poses at the opening ceremony at the 76th Cannes Film Festival's red carpet arrivals(REUTERS)
Emilia Schule at the 76th Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony and screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry" Out of competition at Cannes, France. (REUTERS)
Gonzalo Fuentes poses at the opening ceremony at the festival’s red carpet arrivals on Cannes, France. (REUTERS)