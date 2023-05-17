Cannes 2023: Best-dressed celebrities at the 76th international film festival's red carpet

SUMMARY
The Cannes Film Festival is known for its stunning red carpet fashion, and 2023 was no exception. From elegant gowns to daring ensembles, the celebrities in attendance brought their A-game to the festival’s red carpet.
The Cannes Film Festival is known for its stunning red carpet fashion, and 2023 was no exception. From elegant gowns to daring ensembles, the celebrities in attendance brought their A-game to the festival’s red carpet. Here’s a look at some of the best-dressed stars at Cannes 2023. (AP Photo)
Guan Xiaotong poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Jeanne du Barry' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes. (AP Photo)