Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
View as Slide Show Image

Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela, Sara Sampaio look glam in black at screening of ‘Forever Young’– See pictures

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela, Sara Sampaio look glam in black at screening of ‘Forever Young’– See pictures

From Urvashi Rautela to Sharon Stone, these celebrities sizzled on the red carpet during the screening of Forever Young at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More