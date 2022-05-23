

1 / 8 Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela attended the screening of Forever Young at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in a black dress featuring a long train. Designed by Ali Younes Couture, the actress wore statement jewellery by Nour by Jahan and styled her hair into a sleek bun. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 8 Kimberley Garner arrived at the premiere of Forever Young at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in a red princess gown with ruffle details. She paired the attire with an eye-catching silver statement necklace and natural makeup. (Image: AP)



3 / 8 Sara Sampaio attended the premiere of Forever Young at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in a black gown with a long trail. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 8 Raline Shah arrives at the screening of Forever Young at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in a breathtaking neon ballgown which gave the illusion of a tiered skirt. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 8 Thassia Naves was spotted at the premiere of Forever Young at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in a beaded one-shoulder gown by Tony Ward Couture. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 8 Patricia Contreras poses on arrival for the screening of Forever Young at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 8 Sharon Stone posed in a blue and white Dolce & Gabbana gown with a dramatic train at the premiere of Forever Young at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. She accessorised her chic ensemble with a pair of drop earrings and her short blonde tresses slicked back. (Image: Reuters)