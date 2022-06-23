Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homephotos Newsentertainment News

As Brad Pitt prepares for the 'last leg', a look at some of his unforgettable roles

View as Slide Show Image

As Brad Pitt prepares for the 'last leg', a look at some of his unforgettable roles

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
As Brad Pitt prepares for the 'last leg', a look at some of his unforgettable roles

There is no debate that Brad Pitt is ridiculously handsome. And as if to prove people who saw only his gorgeous looks, miserably wrong, Pitt consistently delivered some powerful off-beat performances across his career. Pitt has been a big-screen constant for quite some time now. However, the actor recently stated that he is on the “last leg” of his career. In an interview with GQ magazine, the 58-year-old said, “I consider myself on my last leg, this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?” Here's a look at 10 of Brad Pitt’s memorable performances-

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More