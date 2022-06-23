As Brad Pitt prepares for the 'last leg', a look at some of his unforgettable roles



1 / 10 1. Fight Club | A rebel, a criminal and the ultimate badass, Fight Club’s Tyler Durden is one of the most loved performances of Brad Pitt. The 1999 dark comedy married Pitt’s outrageously good looks with his cinematic sensibility. (Image: 20thcenturystudios)



2 / 10 2. Ocean’s Eleven | In this George Clooney and Julia Roberts starrer, Brad Pitt’s Rusty Ryan stole the show by just being the handsome, stylish, chill dude in a group full of big personalities. Moreover, Pitt munching on snacks throughout the movie is a delicious genre itself. (Image: Warner bros)



3 / 10 3. Moneyball | Brad Pitt brought the perfect balance to the character of Billy Beane, with sheer bravado on one hand but with layers of glimmering self-doubt on the other. The film traced the story of a baseball team and everything the club went through to accomplish what it did. (Image: Sony Pictures India)



4 / 10 4. Inglourious Basterds | The World War II commando, Aldo in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds is one of the most dangerous characters of Brad’s career. From the southern accent to the perfect humour, Pitt did everything to make his character memorable among moviegoers. (Image: Universal Pictures France)



5 / 10 5. Once Upon a Time in ..... Hollywood | Brad Pitt bagged the supporting actor Oscar for his performance as a charming stunt man in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. His performance, which won numerous accolades, was hailed by critics as the best of his career. (Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment)



6 / 10 6. The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button | Benjamin Button is one of the few roles that did not really rest on Pitt’s pretty face. The 2008 drama featured Pitt as a man ageing backwards into youth. The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button got Pitt the second best-actor Oscar nod, though he lost to Sean Penn in Milk. (Image: Warner Bros Pictures Brasil)



7 / 10 7. Mr and Mrs Smith | The 2005 film, Mr. & Mrs Smith is Pitt’s most pleasurable tentpoles. This big-budget affair portrayed him as the goofy beta to Angelina Jolie’s dominant alpha. Not to forget, the film gave us Brangelina. (Image: IMDB)



8 / 10 8. Se7en | Talking about the best movie endings of all time? Brad Pitt’s Se7en is right at the top. A thought-provoking plot accompanied with a dark and jaw-dropping twist, the film is undoubtedly one of Hollywood's best crime-thriller films. (Image: IMDB)



9 / 10 9. Thelma & Louise | While Thelma & Louise revolved around two fully-developed female characters, Brad Pitt got the audience drooling over his charming, shirtless, cowboy-hat-wearing character. (Image: Movieclips)