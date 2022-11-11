Happy Birthday Boney Kapoor: From Mr India to Wanted — top movies he produced

SUMMARY Boney Kapoor has produced numerous Bollywood blockbusters like ‘Mr India’, ‘Wanted’, ‘Mom’ and many more. Boney Kapoor celebrates his 67th birthday on November 11. He started his career working with legends like Shakti Samanta and his early productions included ‘Hum Paanch’ and ‘Woh Saat Din’. Here is a look at some of the best movies produced by Boney Kapoor.

1 / 5

Mr India | One of the most iconic movies of Bollywood, ‘Mr. India’ was produced by Boney Kapoor. The movie, based on science fiction, was directed by Shekhar Kapur. It starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the lead roles and Amrish Puri as the iconic ‘Mogambo’. Fans remember the dialogues of the film by heart. Sridevi received the Filmfare Award for her performance in ‘Mr India’ in 2003. (Image: Youtube)

2 / 5

Mom | One of the recent productions of Boney Kapoor, ‘Mom’ was directed by Ravi Udyawar. It is a crime thriller based on the story of a mother who fights and seeks justice for her stepdaughter who was raped and left to die in a drain. Late actor Sridevi, who played the lead role in the movie, received the award for Best Actress in the 65th National Filmfare Award. (Image: Youtube)

3 / 5

Wanted | This film has been credited to revive Salman Khan's Box Office fortunes which set him off on a record-breaking path with numerous hits. Playing the lead role as an undercover cop, Salman’s action-packed performance was widely appreciated by his fans and critics. The movie won the Filmfare award for Best Action Movie and broke several box office records. (Image: Youtube)

4 / 5

No Entry | An epic comic drama produced by Boney Kapoor, ‘No Entry’ was directed by Anees Bazmee. The movie bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Film in 2005 and did extremely well at the box office. It was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2005 and it received an award for Best Film in the Producers Guild Film Awards. (Image: Youtube)

5 / 5

Company | One of the lesser-known productions of Boney Kapoor, Ram Gopal Varma's ‘Company’ was one of the best gangster movies of Bollywood. Starring Ajay Devgn and Mohanlal, the movie also Vivek Oberoi make his acting debut. (Image: Youtube)