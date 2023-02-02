From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Anurag Kashyap’s new film, here’s what to watch this weekend

SUMMARY As the successful run of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan continues at the box office, there won’t be any big theatrical releases this Friday. But we always have the OTT and the gorgeous regional cinema to fall back to. From Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Vicky Kaushal and Alaya F-starter Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, many new titles are releasing this week.

1 / 7

Top OTT releases | Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | February 1 | Disney+ Hotstar | From the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the 2022 film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made its OTT debut on Disney+ Hotstar on February 1. The film was released in October 2022 and smashed records with a collection of approximately $841.9 million worldwide. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 7

Class Season 1 | February 3 | Netflix | Hindi crime thriller series Class follows three kids from underprivileged backgrounds who get admission to a posh international Delhi school where a murder takes place. The Indian adaption of the Spanish series Elite is set to premiere on Netflix on February 3. (Image: YouTube screengrab)

3 / 7

Jehanabad: Of Love & War | February 3 | Sony LIV | The thriller web series Jehanabad: Of Love & War features Ritwik Bhowmik, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Harshita Gaur in pivotal roles. The web series is based on real-life incidents and is set in the year 2005. The story revolves around crimes that took place in Jehanabad, a small village in Bihar. (Image: YouTube screengrab)

4 / 7

Orphan: First Kill | January 31 | Amazon Prime Video | The film Orphan: First Kill is a prequel to the 2009 psychological horror Orphan. The genre-bending drama focuses on the lead character Esther’s past life and how she managed to escape from the psychiatric facility to reach a new family. The edge-of-the-seat thriller promises to keep the audience glued to the screen till the very end. (Image: YouTube screengrab)

5 / 7

Top Theatrical Releases | Almost Pyaar With Dj Mohabbat (Hindi) | Starring young actors Alaya F and Karan Mehta, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat is helmed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The new romantic drama also features Vicky Kaushal reprising his role from his 2018 movie Manmarziyaan which was also helmed by Kashyap. (Image: YouTube screengrab)

6 / 7

Michael (Tamil) | In the Tamil film Michael, superstar Vijay Sethupathi teams up with Sundeep Kishan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar for an action-packed drama. Written and helmed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, the movie, is set in the ’90s, and the story revolves around a gangster whose life takes a surprising turn when he falls in love. (Image: YouTube screengrab)

7 / 7

Romancham (Malayalam) | Romancham is a Malayalam horror comedy movie which tells the story of a group of bachelors who decide to use the Ouija board to connect with spirits. Their experiment sparks a series of chaotic events which turn their lives around. The film features actors Arjun Ashokan, Soubin Shahir and Chemban Vinod Jose in major roles. (Image: YouTube screengrab)