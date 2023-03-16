From Zwigato to Rocket Boys 2, here is what to watch in theatres and home this weekend

SUMMARY The third week of March is packed with top releases on both OTT platforms and theatres. This week, films like Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Zwigato and Shazam! Fury of Gods will be released in theatres while top shows including Rocket Boys 2 and Ted Lasso Season 3 will be available on OTT platforms

The third week of March is set to be packed with entertainment with several top shows dropping on OTT platforms and some of the biggest films releasing in theatres. This week, films like Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Zwigato and Shazam! Fury of Gods will be released in theatres while top shows including Rocket Boys 2 and Ted Lasso Season 3 will be available on OTT platforms. Here’s a look at the top OTT and theatrical releases of this week. (Image: Shutterstock)

Top OTT releases | Black Adam | Amazon Prime Video | March 15 | Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson‘s DC superhero movie Black Adam premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday. The film is about a man with divine powers who is finally freed after 5000 years to face the Justice Society. Apart from Dwayne Johnson, the superhero movie features Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo and Sarah Shahi in pivotal roles. (Image: YouTube)

Ted Lasso Season 3 | Apple TV+ | March 15 | In the third season of the feel-good drama, Ted Lasso continues the story of Ted who is an American college football coach working as a manager at a small English Premier League club. The new season of the critically acclaimed series features Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein in pivotal roles. (Image: YouTube)

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story | Netflix | March 15 | Money Shot: The Pornhub Story is a documentary that tells the rise and scandals of an adult entertainment platform. The documentary will feature interviews with performers and past employees of the adult entertainment platform. (Image: YouTube)

Rocket Boys 2 | SonyLiv | March 16 | The much-awaited second season of Rocket Boys premiered on SonyLIV on Thursday. Actors Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh reprise the roles of Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, who transformed India with their futuristic vision. (Image: YouTube)

Kuttey | Netflix | March 16 | Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, and Konkana Sensharma, the comedy crime drama Kuttey premiered on Netflix on Thursday. The story follows three groups who cross paths while chasing a money-loaded truck but soon the groups start falling apart leaving every man for himself. (Image: YouTube)

Pop Kaun | Disney+Hotstar | March 17 | Starring Kunal Kemmu, Rajpal Yadav, Satish Kaushik, Johny Lever, and Chunky Panday, the comedy, show Pop Kaun is set to release on DisneyHotstar. It also marks the debut of Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon opposite Kunal Kemmu. (Image: YouTube)

Vaathi | Netflix | March 17 | Superstar Dhanush’s Vaathi will premiere on Netflix this week. The Venky Atluri directorial follows a college professor who fights against the privatisation of education in India. (Image: YouTube)

Top Theatrical Releases | Zwigato | March 17 | Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma will feature in Nandita Das’ emotional drama Zwigato which follows the life of a factory manager who is forced to join a food-delivery platform after losing his job during the pandemic. The film focuses on the hardships of food delivery riders and the issues they face every day. (Image: YouTube)

Shazam! Fury of The Gods | March 17 | Actor Zachary Levy reprises his role in the sequel of Shazam! In Shazam! Fury of The Gods, Shazam tried to save the world from the powerful daughters of Atlas. Directed by David F. Sandberg, the movie will feature Lucy Liu, Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren in an ensemble cast. (Image: YouTube)

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway | March 17 | Rani Mukerji is set to make a comeback to the silver screen with a heart-touching tale Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film tells the story of Debika Chatterjee, whose kids are taken away by the Norwegian foster care authorities. Mrs Chatterjee takes the fight to the state authorities and her own family members to reunite with her kids. (Image: YouTube)