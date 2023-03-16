Breaking News
X
Zee is 'set' to repay IndusInd $10 million to wrap Sony deal
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsentertainment NewsFrom Zwigato to Rocket Boys 2, here is what to watch in theatres and home this weekend

From Zwigato to Rocket Boys 2, here is what to watch in theatres and home this weekend

From Zwigato to Rocket Boys 2, here is what to watch in theatres and home this weekend
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 16, 2023 2:57:26 PM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

The third week of March is packed with top releases on both OTT platforms and theatres. This week, films like Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Zwigato and Shazam! Fury of Gods will be released in theatres while top shows including Rocket Boys 2 and Ted Lasso Season 3 will be available on OTT platforms

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 11

The third week of March is set to be packed with entertainment with several top shows dropping on OTT platforms and some of the biggest films releasing in theatres. This week, films like Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Zwigato and Shazam! Fury of Gods will be released in theatres while top shows including Rocket Boys 2 and Ted Lasso Season 3 will be available on OTT platforms. Here’s a look at the top OTT and theatrical releases of this week. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 11

Top OTT releases | Black Adam | Amazon Prime Video | March 15 | Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson‘s DC superhero movie Black Adam premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday. The film is about a man with divine powers who is finally freed after 5000 years to face the Justice Society. Apart from Dwayne Johnson, the superhero movie features Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo and Sarah Shahi in pivotal roles. (Image: YouTube)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 11

Ted Lasso Season 3 | Apple TV+ | March 15 | In the third season of the feel-good drama, Ted Lasso continues the story of Ted who is an American college football coach working as a manager at a small English Premier League club. The new season of the critically acclaimed series features Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein in pivotal roles. (Image: YouTube)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 11

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story | Netflix | March 15 | Money Shot: The Pornhub Story is a documentary that tells the rise and scandals of an adult entertainment platform. The documentary will feature interviews with performers and past employees of the adult entertainment platform. (Image: YouTube)

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 11

Rocket Boys 2 | SonyLiv | March 16 | The much-awaited second season of Rocket Boys premiered on SonyLIV on Thursday. Actors Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh reprise the roles of Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, who transformed India with their futuristic vision. (Image: YouTube)

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 11

Kuttey | Netflix | March 16 | Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, and Konkana Sensharma, the comedy crime drama Kuttey premiered on Netflix on Thursday. The story follows three groups who cross paths while chasing a money-loaded truck but soon the groups start falling apart leaving every man for himself. (Image: YouTube)

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 11

Pop Kaun | Disney+Hotstar | March 17 | Starring Kunal Kemmu, Rajpal Yadav, Satish Kaushik, Johny Lever, and Chunky Panday, the comedy, show Pop Kaun is set to release on DisneyHotstar. It also marks the debut of Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon opposite Kunal Kemmu. (Image: YouTube)

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 11

Vaathi | Netflix | March 17 | Superstar Dhanush’s Vaathi will premiere on Netflix this week. The Venky Atluri directorial follows a college professor who fights against the privatisation of education in India. (Image: YouTube)

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 11

Top Theatrical Releases | Zwigato | March 17 | Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma will feature in Nandita Das’ emotional drama Zwigato which follows the life of a factory manager who is forced to join a food-delivery platform after losing his job during the pandemic. The film focuses on the hardships of food delivery riders and the issues they face every day. (Image: YouTube)

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 11

Shazam! Fury of The Gods | March 17 | Actor Zachary Levy reprises his role in the sequel of Shazam! In Shazam! Fury of The Gods, Shazam tried to save the world from the powerful daughters of Atlas. Directed by David F. Sandberg, the movie will feature Lucy Liu, Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren in an ensemble cast. (Image: YouTube)

CNBCTV18
Image count11 / 11

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway | March 17 | Rani Mukerji is set to make a comeback to the silver screen with a heart-touching tale Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film tells the story of Debika Chatterjee, whose kids are taken away by the Norwegian foster care authorities. Mrs Chatterjee takes the fight to the state authorities and her own family members to reunite with her kids. (Image: YouTube)

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

After back-to-back flops, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 may release on OTT instead of theatres

Next Article

Amul celebrates India’s Oscars wins with super doodles, social media can’t stop praising

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X