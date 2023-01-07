SUMMARY Actor and former model Bipasha Basu celebrates her 44th birthday on January 7. Known for her work across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali movies, Bipasha has done a range of roles -- horror, comedy and thrillers -- in her decades-long career. She made her debut in 2001 with Ajnabee for which she got the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The next year, Bipasha starred in her most iconic role in Raaz for which she was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. On her birthday, here is a look at some of her top movies.

Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) | Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Deepika Padukone and Minissha Lamba, Bachna Ae Haseeno is a romantic comedy that follows the journey of a young philanderer and the lessons he learns from the women he meets along the way. Bipasha received a nomination for Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the movie. (Image: Youtube)

Phir Hera Pheri (2006) | Phir Hera Pheri is a sequel to the 2000 laugh riot Hera Pheri. The movie was released in one of the best years for Bipasha. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal and follows the trio immediately after the events of the first movie. (Image: Youtube)

No Entry (2005) | One of the first comedy movies that Bipasha acted in, the movie features an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly that follows a series of comedic events in the lives of three couples. The movie netted another Best Supporting Actress nomination from Filmfare for Bipasha. (Image: Youtube)

Jism (2003) | Jism is an erotic thriller written by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Pooja Bhatt. Starring opposite John Abraham in his debut, the movie established Bipasha as a femme fatale. Her performance in the movie also got her a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Villain. (Image: Youtube)

Ajnabee (2001) | Ajnabee was Bipasha’s debut in the movie industry. Playing a supporting role in the movie, Bipasha’s performance was praised in the mystery thriller. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her depiction in the movie. (Image: Youtube)

Raaz (2002) | Possibly one of the most iconic roles of her career, Raaz cast Bipasha in the role of a woman who must uncover a paranormal mystery involving her husband. The supernatural horror film inspired an entire genre and even spawned a franchise. For her performance, she was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress, just a year after her debut. The movie also established Bipasha as a horror queen in the industry. (Image: Youtube)