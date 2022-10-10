Bigg Boss Tamil returns with Season 6 – A look at all the contestants

SUMMARY Actor Rachitha Mahalakshmi of Saravanan Meenakshi fame, Sri Lankan rap singer Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam and popular TV comedy artiste Amudhavanan among the 20 contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss house for the Tamil version’s Season 6. Kamal Haasan has returned as the host of the most-watched Tamil reality show, which aired on Vijay Television and Disney+ Hotstar on Sunday, October 9. Haasan introduced the contestants, who entered the house which is lavish and glossier this year. The showrunners introduced two new changes in the house. The swimming pool is back after being non-functional for some time with the producers showing solidarity with the water scarcity issue. The house will also have a common sleeping area for both men and women. Here's a look at the contestants for this year.

GP Muthu | Youtuber, social media influencer and actor GP Muthu was the first contestant to enter the house. Hailing from a small village in Tutucorin, Muthu is known for his hilarious videos. Host Kamal Haasan warned Muthu from using swear words and slang in the house. (Image: Bigg Boss 6 (Tamil) Instagram)

Asal Kolaar | Tamil rapper Asal Kolaar is also a lyricist who primarily worked in the Tamil cinema industry. He has worked in Tamil films like Gulu Gulu and Coffee with Kadhal. (Image: Bigg Boss 6 (Tamil) Instagram)

Shivin Ganesan | Transgender model Shivin Ganesan is the winner of Miss Trans Star India 2021. Shivin’s mother is not talking to the model as she is upset with her transition. She believes that her stay at the Bigg Boss will help her win back her mother. (Image: Bigg Boss 6 (Tamil) Instagram)

Mohamed Azeem | Mohamed Azeem is a TV actor and the fourth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6. (Image: Bigg Boss 6 (Tamil) Instagram)

Robert Master | Choreographer Robert Master started his career in the film industry as a child artiste. He is famous for playing the role of Mammooty’s son in Azhagan (1991). (Image: Bigg Boss 6 (Tamil) Instagram)

Aysha | Actor Aysha, who is known for her TV serial Sathya, is the sixth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6. (Image: Bigg Boss 6 (Tamil) Instagram)

Sheriina | Sheriina is a model from Kerala, who has lived in Bengaluru. She has won many beauty pageants. (Image: Bigg Boss 6 (Tamil) Instagram)

Manikandan | Manikanta is a TV actor and the eighth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6. (Image: Bigg Boss 6 (Tamil) Instagram)

Rachitha Mahalakshmi | Popular actor Rachitha Mahalakshmi, who became a household name for her appearance in Tamil show Saravanan Meenakshi, is also participating in the reality show this year. She made her television debut with Kannada serial Megha Mandara. She also acted in Kannada serials Bande Baratava Kala, Subrabatha, and Saviganasu. (Image: Bigg Boss 6 (Tamil) Instagram)

Ram Ramasamy | Ram Ramasamy is a cricketer and model. This is the first time in the history of the reality show that a cricketer is participating as a contestant. (Image: Bigg Boss 6 (Tamil) Instagram)

Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam | Sri Lankan rapper Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam, who is popularly known as ADK, has worked with many leading Tamil musicians like AR Rahman and Harris Jayaraj. He is known for songs like “Showkali”, “Aathichudi”, “Kaara Attakkaaraa”, “Thalli Pogadhey”, and “Magudi Magudi”. (Image: Bigg Boss 6 (Tamil) Instagram)

Janany | Janany is an anchor and newsreader from Sri Lanka. (Image: Bigg Boss 6 (Tamil) Instagram)

Shanthi | Shanthi is a TV actor, who appeared in the title song of the blockbuster serial Mettioli. Popularly known as Sanke Shanthi, she is a dancer who later turned actor. (Image: Bigg Boss 6 (Tamil) Instagram)

Vikraman | Vikraman is a journalist and an activist who is engrossed in books, statues of Periyar and Ambedkar. (Image: Bigg Boss 6 (Tamil) Instagram)

Amudhavanan | Popular TV comedy artiste Amudhavanan is a dancer and comedian who is known for his performance in the comedy talent hunt show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru. He is also the title winner of the dance reality show Jodi Number 1. (Image: Bigg Boss 6 (Tamil) Instagram)

Maheswari Chanakyan | Maheswari Chanakyan has acted in Kamal Haasan's Vikram. (Image: Bigg Boss 6 (Tamil) Instagram)

VJ Kathirravan | Kathirravan is a Chennai-based model and video jockey. (Image: Bigg Boss 6 (Tamil) Instagram)

Queency | Upcoming actor Queency Stanley is one of the new faces in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 house. (Image: Bigg Boss 6 (Tamil) Instagram)

Nivaa | Nivaa from Singapore has been in the fashion business for a while and now wants to shift to showbiz. (Image: Bigg Boss 6 (Tamil) Instagram)

Dhanalakshmi | Dhanalakshmi is an Instagrammer from Erode. She comes from a broken family. She said this was the only opportunity that came her way without a lot of struggle. (Image: Bigg Boss 6 (Tamil) Instagram)