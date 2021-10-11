Big B turns 79: Here is a look at the names of all characters played by Amitabh Bachchan



1 / 6 As megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 79, let us take a look at the names of all characters the Bollywood icon has played so far.









2 / 6 The legendary actor was born in Prayagraj in 1942 to poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and his wife Teji Bachchan.









3 / 6 After his education in Nainital and Delhi, he took his first steps towards the entertainment industry in 1969 when he became the voice narrator in Mrinal Sen's film Bhuvan Shome.









4 / 6 After initial struggles, his career graph rose in the 70s with movies such as Zanjeer, Deewaar and Sholay.









5 / 6 In a career that saw him act over 200 movies, Bachchan, popularly called the Shahenshah of Bollywood, has reprised various memorable characters that won him several awards including multiple ‘National Film Awards,’ 'Padmashri' and ‘Dadasaheb Phalke Award.’





