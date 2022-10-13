From Bella Hadid to Deepika Padukone: 10 most beautiful women in the world according to science

SUMMARY Beauty may be in the eyes of the beholder, but science says otherwise. Dr Julian De Silva, a Harley Street cosmetic surgeon, developed a list by using the latest computerised mapping techniques to measure physical perfection as per the Golden Ratio, often known as Phi. The Golden Ratio is a mathematical formula first discovered by the Greeks. It is widely seen in nature, and when employed in design, it supports organic and natural-looking compositions that are aesthetically pleasing to the eye. The ratio is also used to measure facial attractiveness. It operates on the notion that the closer a face's ratios are near the number 1.618 (Phi), the more attractive it becomes. Here is a look at the list of people declared the most beautiful woman in the world, according to science.

10. HoYeon Jun | South Korean model and actress HoYeon Jun, is the only Asian woman to make it to the top ten. The supermodel, who was previously a runner-up on Korea's next top model, rose to worldwide notoriety after landing her breakthrough role in the highly acclaimed Squid Games. The stunning actor proved her mettle on screen, earning a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She scored a Golden Ratio rating of 89.63%, making her the tenth most beautiful woman according to science. (Image Reuters)

9. Deepika Padukone | This Bollywood diva ranked ninth on the list, with a Golden Ratio score of 91.22%. According to Julian De Silva, Pudakone is the eyebrow queen, besting everyone on this list in this category. The actress made her international debut in the 2017 film XXX: Return of Xander Cage, co-starring Vin Diesel. Since then, she has graced the cover of Vogue alongside Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson and South Korean actor Doona Bae. (Image: Shutterstock)

8. Kim Kardashian | The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has established a strong internet and social media presence, including hundreds of millions of followers on Twitter and Instagram after she first shot to fame following her leaked sex tape in 2007. The 41-year-old socialite is regarded as one of the world's most attractive women, and science agrees. For now, she sits comfortably at the 8th spot with a Golden ratio score of 91.28%. (Image: Reuters)

7. Jourdan Dunn | The British supermodel made her international runway debut in early 2007, walking for Marc Jacobs and Polo Ralph Lauren, among others. She was the first black model to walk a Prada ramp in almost a decade in February 2008. Dunn, one of the highest-paid models of her generation, has been on the covers of some of the coveted magazines, including Vogue, W, Elle, and i-D. She is well-known for her edgy appearance and stunning facial features. Dunn has a Golden ratio of 91.39%, according to this list. (Image: Shutterstock)

6. Taylor Swift | Taylor, as one of the most renowned faces on the globe, is a force to be reckoned with. She has dominated the entertainment industry over the past decade, amassing a slew of awards. The 11 times Grammy Award winner and proud mommy to multiple number one hit singles, is not far behind on the list of the most attractive women either. She received a golden ratio rating of 91.64%, ranking her sixth on this list. (Image: Reueters)

5. Ariana Grande | The entire world appears to be captivated with Ariana Grande. After all, the pop artist has over 334 million Instagram followers and is one of the most watched and discussed celebrities on the globe. Grande's style has evolved alongside her life and career, transitioning from her charming redhead days to a much more mature and sensual image throughout the years. According to Julian De Silva's observations, Grande has one of the cleanest facial characteristics, with a golden ratio grade of 91.81%, placing her fifth on this list. (Image: Reuters)

4. Beyoncé | Beyoncé, the pop superstar, took fourth place on Silva's list, and it's easy to understand why. The global sensation received the highest grades for her facial shape (99.6%), as well as for her eyes, brow region, and lips. The musician, who rose to popularity as the main singer of Destiny's Child in the '90s, has an overall face symmetry of 92.44%. (Image: Shutterstock)

3. Bella Hadid | Coming in at the third spot is Bella Hadid. Hadid is well-known in the fashion business for making waves. She began in the public spotlight, featuring in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but quickly rose to prominence as a runway model. The stunner swiftly rose to popularity and developed a significant social media following, with admirers in awe of their effortless beauty. Her facial symmetry is ridiculous, according to Silva, with a score of 94.35%. (Image: Reuters)

2. Zendaya | Zendaya, the 26-year-old Euphoria star, finished second with a Golden ratio score of 94.37%. Zendaya, according to the research, has the finest lips and forehead. The American actress and singer, who was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2022, is regarded as a fashion icon by many, having amassed a global fan base for her diverse styles and eclectic performances on screen. (Image: Reuters)

1. Jodie Comer | The 29-year-old Killing Eve actor was found to be 94.52% accurate to the Golden Ratio of Beauty. Her eyes, brows, nose, lips, chin, jaw, and facial shape were all measured and came the closest to the ancient Greek concept of ideally proportional characteristics. Comer first came into international prominence for her performance as Oksana Astankova / Villanelle in the BBC America spy thriller Killing Eve, for which she won critical praise and several accolades. (Image: Reuters)