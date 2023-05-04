Backstreet Boys Concert: Fans throng Jio World Gardens as the iconic band performs in India after 13 years

SUMMARY Relive the magic of the Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour in Mumbai through these breathtaking photos capturing the iconic boy band's nostalgic performance as they celebrated their 30th anniversary. Fans in India danced to classic chart-toppers, creating an unforgettable night of music and memories.

Transported back to the heyday of the 90s, fans of the Backstreet Boys were treated to a night of pure nostalgia at the Jio Garden in Mumbai on Thursday, May 4.

The legendary boy band, often hailed as the best-selling in the world, landed on Indian soil as part of their highly-anticipated DNA World Tour, where they mesmerized their adoring fans with their classic chart-toppers.