OTT, theatrical releases this week: James Cameron is back with Avatar sequel after 13 years

SUMMARY In 2009, Avatar beat James Cameron's previous blockbuster, ‘Titanic’, to become the highest-grossing film ever released. The new film, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, has cutting-edge CGI and performance capture, digital 3D, and hyper-real clarity. Scheduled to be released on December 16, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is going to be a must-watch this weekend.

After a gap of 13 years, James Cameron is back with the breathtaking saga of Pandora in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’. The long-awaited sequel to the 2009 film reunites the audiences with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his wife Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) as they protect their family and ageless traditions. Here is a look at some of the top theatrical and OTT releases this week. (Image: YouTube)

Harry & Meghan Volume 2 | The second volume of Netflix’s docu-series ‘Harry & Meghan’ is set to provide more insights about the exit of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the British monarchy. The documentary will drop on Netflix on December 15. (Image: Netflix)

Govinda Naam Mera | ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ is a comedy thriller starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The plot moves around the endearing Govinda Waghmare (Vicky Kaushal) who is split between his love for his wife and his girlfriend. The movie will release on December 16 on Disney+ Hotstar. (Image: YouTube)

Code name Tiranga | Parineeti Chopra plays the role of a tough undercover agent in ‘Code name Tiranga’ who is in search of a wanted criminal (Sharad Kelkar). The movie was released in theatres on October 14 and had a disastrous box office performance, raking in only Rs 1.41 crore globally. It will drop on Netflix on December 16. (Image: YouTube)

The Recruit | ‘The Recruit’ is a spy-adventure television series about a lawyer at the CIA who stumbles upon dangerous international power politics after a former agent threatens to reveal the agency’s secrets unless her name is cleared of a serious crime. The series will be available on Netflix from December 16. (Image: Netflix)

Ananta | Bengali movie ‘Ananta: The Eternal’ will release on Zee5 on December 16. The movie revolves around a 40-year-old loner who finds solace in his frequent conversations with a teacher. However, the mystery begins when the teacher vanishes one day. (Image: YouTube)