Avatar and RRR to Kantara and Top Gun: Maverick, most popular movies of 2022

SUMMARY Following two years of struggle due to the COVID-19 pandemic, film industries across the world returned with a bang in theatres and OTT platforms in 2022. With mind-boggling plots to VFX that gave us goosebumps, each film had something rare and amazing to offer. Not just movies from Hollywood or Bollywood but cinematic offerings from regional cinemas also blew the mind of movie buffs and critics. The latest one was the much-awaited treat by James Cameron – Avatar: The Way Of Water. It arrived and it spread its magic on the big screen as expected. Not just the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster but also Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film Kantara garnered much praise and acclaim. So, if you’re looking forward to binge-watch this year’s popular films over the weekend, you have come to the right place. In this list, we have shared the top 10 most-popular films of this year. Enjoy!

Avatar: The Way Of Water | Written and directed by James Cameron, this was one of the most-anticipated films of this year. 13 years after the first part left the audience awestruck, Avatar: The Way Of Water arrived in theatres and within a few days, easily collected $1 billion worldwide. Of course, it did not come as a surprise as those who have also been big fans of the director and his films. (Image: 20th Century Studios)

RRR – Rise, Roar, Revolt | This magnum opus by SS Rajamouli is still winning the hearts of people around the world, nine months after it was released. RRR – Rise, Roar, Revolt opened in theatres after a lot of delays but when it did, it broke many records. From filmmakers James Gunn, Joe Dante, Scott Derrickson and C Robert Cargill to actor Joseph Morgan and Patton Oswalt, many international film personalities lauded the film for its action sequences and plot. RRR even went on to grab a spot on the shortlist of the 95th Academy Awards – for its song Naatu Naatu. (Image: YouTube screengrab)

Kantara | Folklore-drama Kantara emerged as one of the most successful films of 2022. The Kannada movie was praised for its cast’s performances, action sequences, editing, soundtrack, and musical score. The story is based on a relationship between the demigod of a forest and the natives. (Image: YouTube screengrab)

Top Gun: Maverick | Released 36 years after the classic action-drama Top Gun, the sequel is one of the biggest movies of this year. Lead actor Tom Cruise fetched the film, Top Gun: Maverick, much praise and acclaim. The critics and cine-lovers were highly impressed by the film’s cinematography, direction and soundtrack. Especially with Tom Cruise performing all the stunts by himself.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 | Yash’s K.G.F: Chapter 2 was the first Kannada film to cross Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu. It also became the first Kannada film to be screened at South Korean theatres. Such was the success of the film. Sequel to the 2018 film, K.G.F: Chapter 1, the movie surpassed every expectation the Yash fans had. (Image: YouTube screengrab)

The Kashmir Files | Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files is based on the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir valley. The movie was a blockbuster and had a brilliant run at the box office. It starred Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi, among others.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 | The standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s 2007 Bhool Bhulaiyaa featured Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead roles. It was the first Bollywood hit of 2022 and it made Kartik immensely popular as Roohi Baba. (Image: YouTube screengrab)

Drishyam 2 | The original Malayalam movies and the Hindi remakes – they all are equally popular among movie buffs. While Mohanlal headlines the first and second instalment in Malayalam, Ajay Devgn has stepped into his shoes in the Hindi movies. Drishyam 2, which is a sequel to Devgn’s 2015 hit, managed to grab the interest and attention of his fans like before. He portrayed the story of Vijay Salgaonkar with such perfection that the film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide within a month. (Image: YouTube screengrab)

Jurassic Park: Dominion | The third and final instalment in the Jurassic World trilogy and the sixth instalment overall in the Jurassic Park film series was a commercial success. Jurassic Park: Dominion features Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard along with first-generation stars Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill. The story of Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed and shows dinosaurs living and hunting alongside humans all over the world. (Image: YouTube screengrab)

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness | Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took the familiar fixtures of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and added impressive visual spectacle and horror elements. In the film, Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) unlocks the Multiverse and discovers the powers he never knew he had.