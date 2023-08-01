Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2 and more: A look at the big movie releases in August

SUMMARY From Akshay Kumar’s much awaited satirical comedy OMG 2 to the story of Tara, Sakeena and Jeete returning to silver screen with Gadar 2 after 22 years, August has some exciting movies in store for the film goers.

The month of August has some exciting movies in store for the film goers. Akshay Kumar’s much awaited movie OMG 2 is going to hit the theatres this month while the wait for Sunny Deol fans is going to end with the release of Gadar 2. Here are more details on the movies that are going to release in the month of August. (Image: Shutterstock)

Meg 2: The Trench (August 4) | Based on Steve Alten’s 1999 novel “The Trench”, Meg 2 delves into an epic battle between the prehistoric-aggressive creature and humans. The movie is helmed by Ben Wheatley. The movie stars Sienna Guillory, Wu Jing and Shuya Sophia Cai. (Image: Warner Bros)

The Childe (August 4) | The Childe is a Korean film that delves into a story of a man whose parents aspire him to be a boxer. He travels to the Philippines with the hope of tracking his father and in the process he gets mixed up with bad people. The action-packed drama is directed by Park Hoon-jung and features Kim Seon-Ho, Kang Tae-Ju and Kang-woo Kim. (Image: YouTube screengrab)

OMG 2 (August 11) | Akshay Kumar’s much awaited satirical comedy drama OMG 2 is going to hit theatres on August 11. This is the sequel to the 2012 movie OMG. The movie is written and helmed by Amit Rai. The film also features Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. (Image: Akshay Kumar Twitter )

Gadar 2 (August 11) | The story of Tara, Sakeena and Jeete is returning to silver screen with Gadar 2 after 22 years. In this sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel will reprise their roles. The prequel was set in the backdrop of partition where Tara Singh faced every enemy to protect the honour of the nation and his family. However, the sequel, helmed by Anil Sharma, is going to portray the journey of a grownup Jeete played by Utkarsh Sharma. (Image: Twitter)

Tariq (August 15) | The upcoming movie Tariq is scheduled to release on Independence Day. It is directed by Arun Gopalan and features John Abraham and Rukmani Maitra in crucial roles. (Image: YouTube screengrab)

Dream Girl 2 (August 25) | After the 2019 film Dream Girl’s box office success, the sequel is back in which Ayushmann Khurrana is also going to reprise the role of “Pooja”. It is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa once again and features Ananya Pandey as the female lead. (Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (August 25) | The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem follows the Turtle brothers as they work on earning the love of New York City while facing an army of mutants. The movie is directed by Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears and stars Rose Byrne, Natasia Demetriou and Ayo Edebiri. (Image: YouTube screengrab)