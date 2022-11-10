Ashutosh Rana Birthday Special: 7 must-watch movies of the original gangster of Bollywood

SUMMARY Actor Ashutosh Rana turns 55 on November 10. If there is anyone, who has made us fall in love with the negative characters, it is Ashutosh Rana. The veteran actor has essayed each of his roles with utmost conviction. He made his Bollywood debut with Dushman in1998. And, his graph only went upward from there. From Sangharsh, Awarapan, Baadal to Mulk and Sonchiriya, his negative roles have never appeared repetitive. Rana has always made it a point to make each of his appearances on the silver screen a memorable one. It won’t be too much to say that Ashutosh Rana is the true OG (original gangster) of Bollywood. We have handpicked these films of the actor to watch on his birthday.

1 / 7

1. Sangharsh | Ashutosh Rana essayed the role of a transgender in the 1999 film Sangharsh. His character, even today, gives many of us nightmares. Wearing a red sari and nose stud with utmost ease and delivering those fiery lines, it was a jaw-dropping performance by Ashutosh Rana. (Image: Youtube)

2 / 7

2. Dushman | The 1998 release Dushman marked Ashutosh Rana’s Bollywood debut. In his first project itself, Rana proved that he was not just another actor trying his luck. He played the role of a psycho rapist and killer in the film. (Image: Youtube)

3 / 7

3. Dhadak | In Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s debut project, it was Ashutosh Rana who stole the show with his negative role. Based on honour killing, Dhadak was released in 2018. (Image: Youtube)

4 / 7

4. Mulk | Ashutosh Rana as Santosh Anand in Mulk is one of our favourite characters. He played the role of a public prosecutor in this gripping courtroom drama. Dialogues? Check. Cast? Double Check. You surely don’t want to miss this one. (Image: Youtube)

5 / 7

5. Sonchiriya | Sonchiriya, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Ashutosh Rana, didn’t really get the credit and applause it deserved. Yes, the actor once again played the role of an inspector. In the film, his motive is to kill the rebels in order to get an award from the government. (Image: Youtube)

6 / 7

6. Shorgul | The 2016 film, Shorgul definitely deserves a re-watch. Filmed in Maliabad, a small town in Uttar Pradesh, Ashutosh Rana plays a local Jat politician. His performance is absolutely gusty, and we love it. Shorgul also stars Jimmy Sheirgill as a new-generation MLA. (Image: Youtube)

7 / 7

7. Tarkeib | Released in 2000, Tarkeib stars Ashutosh Rana along with Tabu, Nana Patekar, and Milind Soman. Rana played a doctor, who is accused of murder. His sheer innocence and convincing acting as a show stealer. (Image: Youtube)