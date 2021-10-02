As Maharashtra theatres reopen in October, these 10 big movies are set to release soon



1 / 12 The Maharashtra government has finally allowed cinema halls and theatres to reopen from October 22. The decision has filled filmmakers, actors, and theatre owners with hope. The cinema halls are expected to operate with 50 percent capacity. However, as of now, there is no clarity on whether unvaccinated citizens will be allowed to enter the premises. As soon as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office tweeted about the reopening of cinemas, filmmakers booked for the theatrical release of films like Sooryavanshi, Laal Singh Chaddha and 83 among other big ones. Here are some of the big banner films awaiting a theatrical release:









2 / 12 83 | The Ranveer Singh-starrer, directed by Kabir Khan, is expected to release around Christmas. The film chronicles India’s journey of winning the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The movie, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Tahir Raj Bhasin, was earlier set to hit theatres on April 10, 2020. It has been produced by Reliance Entertainment, Deepika Padukone and Kabir Khan.









3 / 12 Sooryavanshi | The film starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh was originally scheduled for theatrical release on March 24, 2020 but was postponed thrice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is now expected to be released this Diwali. It has been produced by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, and Rohit Shetty.









4 / 12 Laal Singh Chaddha | The Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan starrer is a remake of the popular American film Forrest Gump. It was rumoured to release around Christmas but the makers have now decided to release it on 2022 Valentine's Day. The film has been produced by Aamir Khan and Ajit Andhare and also stars Naga Chaitanya. It has been directed by Advait Chandan.









5 / 12 Satyamev Jayate 2 | The John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar movie is expected to hit theatres on November 26, 2021. Bhusan Khumar and Nikhil Advani have produced the film directed by Milap Zaveri.









6 / 12 Raksha Bandhan | Another Akshay Kumar starrer will hit theatres on August 11, 2022. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role and has been directed by Aanand L Rai. The movie marks the production debut of Kumar’s sister Alka Hiranandani. It is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillion and has Akshay as one of its producers.









7 / 12 Adipurush | Another Akshay Kumar film is also expected to release around August 11, 2022. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. The Prabhas-led movie is inspired by Ramayana and has been directed by Om Raut.









8 / 12 Bachchan Pandey | Akshay Kumar’s fourth big film has also got March 4, 2022 as its release date. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi. It has been produced by Nadiadwala Grandsons and directed by Farhad Samji. It is about the life of a gangster who aspires to become an actor.









9 / 12 Prithviraj | Akshay Kumar’s yet another movie will release soon i.e. on January 21, 2022. The movie marks the debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar. It is backed by Yash Raj Films and has been directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.









10 / 12 Shamshera | Ranbir Kapoor’s first movie since Sanju’s release in 2018 is expected to hit theatres on March 18, 2022. It is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles.









11 / 12 Jersey | The Shahid Kapoor starrer will release on December 31, 2021. It is a remake of the 2019 Telugu movie by the same name. The movie is directed by Gowtham Tinnauri and stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.





