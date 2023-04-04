English
Action-Packed April: Priyanka Chopra's Citadel, Indian Matchmaking S3 among OTT releases

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 4, 2023 8:30:53 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

It is safe to say that April 2023 is packed with entertainment — quite a buffet for cinephiles always hungry for more. This month has new releases across multiple genres. Whether you are a fan of reality shows, action dramas, or love-struck tales, April has films or OTT content for everyone. The subscribers of OTT channels like Amazon Prime, and Netflix can jot down this list of upcoming films and OTT releases to keep up with the memes and posts that might follow soon!

1. Shehzaada | The Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon’s theatrical release, which proved to be a dud in theatres, will now release on OTT. The film, which is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, will stream on Netflix on April 1, 2023. (Image: Youtube)

2. Citadel | Priyanka Chopra-starrer sci-fi thriller Citadel is a web series that will stream on Amazon Prime. The US-based series will be streaming in multiple languages and will come in six episodes. The first two episodes will be streamed together on April 28, 2023, followed by the rest later. (Image: Youtube)

3. Tooth Pari: When Love Bites | Fans of horror romcoms can watch this film starring Tanya Maniktala and Shantanu Maheshwari on Netflix. The flick will stream on the platform from April 20, 2023. (Image: Youtube)

4. Jubilee | Those who love Indian period drama should gear up for the multi-starrer series, Jubilee. The cast includes Aparshakti Khurana, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. The series, based on the retro cinema business, will stream from April 7, 2023, on Amazon Prime. (Image: Youtube)

5. Indian Matchmaking Season 3 | The popular and controversial reality docu show is back with a brand new season. Mumbai-based marriage consultant and the face of the show, Sima Taparia, will once again help the potential brides and grooms align their matrimonial expectations. The show will stream on April 21, 2023, on Netflix. (Image: Youtube)

6. Chupa | In for a feel-good film experience? Make sure you watch this animated film called Chupa. The movie revolves around a young boy and his encounter with the legendary vampire creature, chupacabra. The movie releases on Netflix on April 7, 2023. (Image: Youtube)

X