Grammy Awards: A look at Indian-origin stars who have made a mark on the big stage

SUMMARY India is a musical kaleidoscope, with an array of vibrant and dynamic music genres. Ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony to be held in the US, let's take a stroll down memory lane and revisit the past Indian winners who have captured the golden gramophone.

Berklee Indian Ensemble | Nominated this year for Best Global Music Album — The vibrant and eclectic Berklee Indian Ensemble has just made history! Their electrifying 2022 album 'Shuruaat' has earned them their very first nomination for the coveted title of Best Global Music Album. This talented group of musicians has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry, including the sensational Shreya Ghoshal, the virtuosic Shankar Mahadevan, and the legendary Ustaad Zakir Hussain, just to name a few. And to add even more color to their already rich tapestry of achievements, they have become the first Bangladeshi group to receive this prestigious recognition on the big stage. (Image: Twitter)

Anoushka Shankar | Nominated this year for Best Global Music — Anoushka Shankar, the talented British-Indian sitarist, vocalist, and composer, is basking in the glow of two Grammy nominations this year! Her mesmerizing live album 'Between Us... (Live)' which features the Metropole Orkest, the skilled hang player/percussionist Manu Delago, and the brilliant conductor Jules Buckley, has earned a nomination for Best Global Music Album. That's not all! Shankar has also been honored with a nod for Best Global Music Performance for her soul-stirring collaboration with Pakistani-origin singer Arooj Aftab on the song 'Udhero Na.' This marks Shankar's eighth and ninth Grammy nominations. (Image: Reuters)

Ricky Kej | Nominated this year for Best Immersive Audio Album — Ricky Kej, the talented Indian composer and producer, is soaring to new heights with yet another Grammy nomination! His 2022 album 'Divine Tides' has been nominated for Best Immersive Audio Album, a testament to the hard work and collaboration of immersive producers Stewart Copeland, Kej, Herbert Waltl, and immersive mix engineer Eric Schilling. 'Divine Tides' was Kej's musical venture with Copeland and already earned him a Grammy for Best New Age Album in 2022. This is Kej's third Grammy nomination, having won his first in the same category for his album 'Winds of Samsara' in 2015. Kej is on fire and we can't wait to see what he does next! (Image: Reuters)

Norah Jones | Nominated this year for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album — The multitalented Norah Jones is shining bright with her latest Grammy nomination! Her exquisite vocal skills have earned her a nod in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category for 'Dream of Christmas'. Jones, who is also the sister of Anoushka Shankar, is a seasoned Grammy Award winner, with nine awards under her belt. She made a splash in the music world with her debut studio album 'Come Away With Me', earning five Grammy Awards at the 45th edition of the awards show. Jones' versatility and talent have also earned her recognition in other categories, including three awards for Record of the Year and Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for her contribution to Ray Charles' hit song 'Here We Go Again' in 2005. With this latest nomination, Norah Jones continues to captivate audiences with her soulful voice and musical magic. (Image: Reuters)

Pandit Ravi Shankar | Ravi Shankar, the legendary sitar maestro, made history by becoming the first Indian to win a Grammy in 1968. He went on to collect an impressive four Grammy Awards and received ten nominations in his illustrious career. Shankar's music and compositions transcended borders and earned him recognition in multiple categories, including Best World Music Album, Album of the Year, and Best Chamber Music Performance. The Grammy Awards recognized his lifetime contribution to the music world with the Lifetime Achievement Award, cementing his place as one of the greatest musicians of all time. Ravi Shankar continues to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers with his unique sound and unparalleled mastery of the sitar. (Image: Reuters)

Zakir Hussain | Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain is a true master of his craft and his talent was recognized on a global scale with his Grammy win in 2013. He was awarded the golden gramophone for Best Contemporary World Music Album for his stunning 'Global Drum Project'. Hussain's mastery of the tabla and his ability to infuse traditional Indian music with contemporary sounds have earned him recognition and accolades around the world. His Grammy win is a testament to his contributions to the music world and solidifies his place as one of the greatest musicians of all time. (Image: Reuters)

AR Rahman | AR Rahman, the legendary Indian music composer, has been a trailblazer in the industry and has received numerous accolades for his exceptional work. His achievements include two Oscar Awards and two Grammys, which he won in 2008 for his work on Danny Boyle's film 'Slumdog Millionaire'. Rahman won the Grammys in the categories of 'Best Compilation Soundtrack Album' and 'Best Song Written for Visual Media' for his contribution to the film's soundtrack. His versatility and ability to infuse traditional Indian music with contemporary sounds have earned him recognition and respect in the music world. (Image: Reuters)

Gulzar | Legendary lyricist Gulzar added another feather to his cap with his Grammy win at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards. He was awarded the prestigious Best Song Written for Visual Media award for his song 'Jai Ho' from the film 'Slumdog Millionaire'. The song was a collaboration with music composer AR Rahman and was widely acclaimed for its impactful lyrics and powerful delivery. Gulzar's mastery of language and his ability to evoke emotion through his words have earned him recognition and respect in the industry. His Grammy win is a testament to his talent and continues to inspire lyricists and music lovers around the world. (Image: Wikipedia)

Sridhar and PA Deepak | At the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards, sound engineer H Sridhar and mix engineer and record producer PA Deepak were honored with the Grammy for their work on the film 'Slumdog Millionaire'. They won the award in the Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media category for their collaboration with music composer AR Rahman. Their expertise in sound engineering and mixing brought to life the music of 'Slumdog Millionaire' and helped create a soundtrack that was not only critically acclaimed but also touched the hearts of millions of people around the world. Sridhar and Deepak's Grammy win is a testament to their skill and artistry in the field of sound engineering and music production. (Image: Instagram)

Tanvi Shah | At the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards, Tanvi Shah made history as the first Indian woman to win the award for writing the Spanish lyrics for Jai Ho. She was awarded the golden gramophone in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category for her contributions to the song from the film 'Slumdog Millionaire'. Shah's expertise in writing Spanish lyrics helped make the song accessible to a wider audience and added an international flavor to the soundtrack. She shared the award with music composer AR Rahman and lyricist Gulzar, who also contributed to the song's creation. (Image: Instagram)

Neela Vaswani | At the 57th Annual Grammy Awards, musician Neela Vaswani was honored with the Grammy award in the Best Children’s Album category for her work on the album 'I Am Malala'. The album, which was based on the life of Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Prize laureate, was praised for its ability to educate and inspire children about the power of education and activism. Neela Vaswani's win was a recognition of her skill in creating music that not only entertained but also informed and impacted the lives of children. Her Grammy win has inspired many musicians to create music that is both entertaining and meaningful, and has helped to elevate the genre of children's music. (Image: Reuters)