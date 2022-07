1 / 6 Sholay | Starting the list with one of his popular films, Sholay. Amjad Khan was seen in the role of antagonist Gabbar Singh in Sholay. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles. His dialogue “Kitne aadmi thay” is one of the evergreen dialogues. (Image: IMDb)



2 / 6 Laawarish | Amjad Khan’s Laawarish was released in 1981 and was directed by Prakash Mehra. The film had Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman and Amjad Khan in pivotal roles. Amjad Khan played the role of a businessman Ranvir Singh in the film, who is a gold-digger and dumps his pregnant girlfriend to marry into money. (Image: IMDb)



3 / 6 Muqaddar Ka Sikandar | Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, which released in 1978, saw Amjad Khan playing the role of Dilawar. The film was directed by Prakash Mehra. (Image: IMDb)



4 / 6 Qurbani | QurbaniAmjad Khan played the role of a smart cop in the film Qurbani, starring Feroz Khan and Zeenat Aman. His line “My Name is Khan, Amjad Khan” became popular after the movie. (Image: IMDb)



5 / 6 Yaarana | Remember the “terey jaisa yaar kaha” song from the film Yaarana? The film that released in 1981, saw Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan playing the role of childhood friends. Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan have worked in many films but their chemistry in Yaarana was something else and was loved by the critics and audiences. (Image: IMDb)