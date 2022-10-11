Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 – Top movies to watch of the ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood

SUMMARY Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, the ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood, will celebrate his 80th birthday on Tuesday. Born on October 11, 1942, in Allahabad, Bachchan is the son of renowned Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. Prior to joining the film industry, Bachchan completed his education at Sherwood College, Nainital, and the University of Delhi. Since the 70s, Bachchan has ruled the Box Office, appearing in over 200 films. He debuted as a narrator in Mrinal Sen’s ‘Bhuvan Shome’ in 1969. He first acted in the 1969 film ‘Saat Hindustani’, directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. Dubbed as the “angry young man” for his on-screen roles in Hindi films, Bachchan became a household name for portraying non-romantic characters. He won his first Filmfare Award for ‘Anand’ (1971) for his supporting role as a doctor alongside Rajesh Khanna. His film ‘Sholay’, released in 1975, broke records at the Box Office and became an icon of Indian cinema. On his birthday, here’s a look at a few of his hand-picked movies that are fan favourites.

Black | Bachchan won the National Award for Best Actor for his role as Debraj Sahani, who is a teacher to a girl with visual and hearing impairment (Rani Mukherji). (Image: Youtube)

Sarkar | In ‘Sarkar’, a reworking of the Hollywood film ‘The Godfather’, Bachchan appears as the man who runs a parallel government to do good for society. The movie had two sequels following the success of the first one. (Image: Youtube)

Amar Akbar Anthony | Released in 1977, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ was a classic entertainer starring Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh and Parveen Babi. (Image: Youtube)

Chupke Chupke | Bachchan appears as Sukumar Sinha, a professor of English Literature, in this comedy directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. (Image: Youtube)

Zanjeer | Bachchan plays the role of a suspended police officer seeking revenge for the murder of his parents. (Image: Youtube)

Anand | Bachchan is a doctor in the film who meets a highly optimistic man named Anand (Rajesh Khanna), suffering from a terminal disease. It is Anand’s sheer will and positivity that changes the doctor’s outlook towards life. (Image: Youtube)

Don | Bachchan plays a double role in ‘Don’. The movie catapulted his success to a completely different league. (Image: Youtube)

Abhimaan | Released in 1973, ‘Abhimaan’ is a story of a singer suffering from insecurity due to his wife’s popularity. The movie is about marriage and the fragility of relationships. (Image: Youtube)

Silsila | Yash Copra’s romantic drama ‘Silsila’ struck a controversial note, portraying an extra-marital affair between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha who were also rumoured to have a ‘real’ affair at the time. (Image: Youtube)

Deewar | ‘Deewar’ is another cult classic, directed by Yash Chopra and released in 1975. The movie reinforced the image of Bachchan as the ‘angry young man’. The story is about the journey of two brothers, Vijay (Bachchan) and Ravi (Shashi Kapoor), who struggle to survive in Mumbai with their mother, Sumitra Devi (Nirupa Roy). (Image: Youtube)

Sholay | Directed by Ramesh Sippy, ‘Sholay’ is one of the most celebrated movies of the 70s. Bachchan played the role of Jai, an ex-convict and friend of Veeru (Dharmendra), who help a retired policeman nab a notorious dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan). Since the release of this landmark movie, it has been a subject of dissertations in film and cultural studies. (Image: Youtube)