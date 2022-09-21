Amid call to ban yet-to-release Thank God, here are 5 movies that faced religious fire recently

SUMMARY A state minister has asked the government to ban the upcoming movie Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. In a letter sent to Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Vishvas Sarang claimed that the comedy film showcased an inappropriate depiction of Hindu deities. Netizens also called for a boycott of the movie as it hurt religious sentiments in the name of comedy. "Its evident from the trailer itself that #ThankGod is once again about mockery of #HinduDharm. This time #Bollywood has chosen Chitragupta. As per Hindu scriptures he is Lord of Karma who keeps a record of a man’s good and bad deeds," one twitter user wrote. Here's a look at a few recent movies that ran into religious controversies.

1 / 5

Kaali | Following the release of a poster of the documentary film Kaali, which showed the Hindu goddess smoking a cigarette, a police complaint was registered against director Leena Manimekalai. There were demands to arrest the director trending on Twitter for hurting religious sentiments. (Image: IMDb)

2 / 5

Khuda Haafiz 2 - Agni Pariksha | Makers of the movie Khuda Haafiz 2 - Agni Pariksha extended an apology towards the members of the Shia community after they expressed concern over the elements of the song Haq Hussain. The makers issued a statement that said: "The song was created with the most pious intent to celebrate the glory of Imam Hussain and the intention was never to hurt religious sentiments.” (Image: IMDb)

3 / 5

Tandav | Following the release of Tandav on Amazon Prime, there was a huge uproar against the makers for portraying Hindu gods as well as the prime minister of India in a bad light. The information and broadcasting ministry had sought an explanation from the Amazon team. Later, the scenes hurting the sentiments of people were removed. (Image: IMDb)

4 / 5

Laxmmi | The Akshay Kumar-starrer film was initially called Laxmmi Bomb and later renamed Laxmii following protests. The makers of the film reportedly received a legal notice from Shri Rajput Karni Sena, an outfit based in Rajasthan, claiming that the name Laxmmi Bomb was demeaning the goddess. (Image: Shutterstock)

5 / 5

Brahmastra | Social media erupted over a particular scene in the trailer of Brahmastra, which showed Ranbir Kapoor wearing shoes while ringing a bell, which people assumed was inside a temple. The filmmaker Ayan Mukerji later clarified that Ranbir was not entering a temple, but a Durga Puja pandal. (Image: Youtube)