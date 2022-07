1 / 5 Alia Bhatt | Alia Bhatt will make her Hollywood debut with the ‘Heart of Stone’, which will be released on Netflix. Although there is no official announcement, the film is likely to be released in September this year. The movie also features Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, and Matthias Schweighofer. Recently, Bhatt shared a picture with Hollywood actor Gal Gadot. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 5 Dhanush | Dhanush will make his Hollywood debut with ‘The Gray Man’, directed by Russo Brothers. The first poster and trailer of the movie, which also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas was recently released. The movie is expected to hit the theatres on July 22. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 5 Jacqueline Fernandez | The Sri Lankan actor announced her Hollywood debut by sharing a poster of the anthology ‘Tell It Like A Woman’. The film will be directed by eight women directors with Jacqueline’s story being directed by Leena Yadav. The film will also star Jennifer Hudson, Taraji P Henson, and Cara Delevingne. The film, which has been shot in Italy, India, Japan, and the US, is expected to be released this year. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



4 / 5 Samantha Ruth Prabhu | The actor will debut in Hollywood with ‘Arrangements of Love’, directed by BAFTA-winning director Philip John. Samantha is playing the lead character of a bisexual spy in the movie. (Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)