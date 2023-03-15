English
Alia Bhatt turns 30 today: A look at her top five films

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 15, 2023 6:44:03 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Alia Bhatt started her career in Bollywood with the 2012 film Student of The Year. Since then, she has delivered a range of performances in several blockbusters. She celebrates her 30th birthday on March 15.

Alia Bhatt, one of the most talented actresses of this generation, celebrates her 30th birthday today. She started her career in Bollywood with the 2012 film Student of The Year. Since then, she has delivered a range of performances in several blockbusters. Here is a look at her top five performances.

Highway | Imtiaz Ali’s 2014 film Highway was a turning point in Alia Bhatt’s career. With her incredible acting performance in the road drama, Alia grabbed the attention of critics and the audience. She played the role of Veera Tripathi, the daughter of a Delhi-based billionaire and delivered a mature performance. Veera gets kidnapped and discovers freedom during her abduction. The highway also marked a significant performance from Randeep Hooda. (Image: YouTube)

Udta Punjab | Alia Bhatt stunned all in this 2016 black comedy crime film. She essayed the role of a Bihari migrant worker who dreams of playing hockey but unfortunately gets sucked into trouble over a packet of drugs. Her powerful performance was loved by the audience, and it established her as one of the top acting talents in the industry. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. (Image: YouTube)

Dear Zindagi | Alia Bhatt gave an endearing performance in Dear Zindagi. Kaira, a young, career-driven girl with complexities in her relationships, is all of us. The film tells the story of a restless and frustrated cinematographer, who meets a free-spirited psychologist, played by Shah Rukh Khan. Alia did complete justice to the subject of the film and to the role. (Image: Dear Zindagi Twitter)

Gully Boy | One of the biggest blockbusters of her career, Gully Boy is about a couple yearning to break out of their traditional Muslim families to realise their dreams. Alia played the role of Safeena Firdausi who is studying to be a doctor. (Image: YouTube)

Gangubai Kathiawadi | Based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the story of Gangubai Kathiawadi revolves around Gangubai (played by Alia), a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad. Her demeanour in the film, fierce expressions, and feisty dialogue delivery left everyone wanting for more. (Image: YouTube)

