In pics | Soon to be mom Alia Bhatt looks radiant in her baby shower

SUMMARY Actress Ali Bhatt, who is expecting her first baby soon, on Thursday shared pictures of her baby shower on Instagram. 2022 has proven to be a successful year for Alia Bhatt on the personal and professional front.

Alia Bhatt married fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor in April and in June the couple announced that they were expecting their first baby. (Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

The soon-to-be mom in this picture is spotted with her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. (Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Alia Bhatt was seen celebrating the baby shower with her mother-in-law Neetu Singh and actress Karishma Kapoor. (Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Professionally Alia Bhatt has been seen in movies Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva which have been financial and critical successes. (Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Next year, the actress will make her Netflix debut with the action movie Heart of Stone. (Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)