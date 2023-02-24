Akshay Kumar’s Selfie to Vijay’s Varisu: What’s new in theatres, OTT

SUMMARY The last week of February is packed with entertainment with several shows and films set to release across genres. From Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee to Thalapathy Vijay’s action thriller Varisu, viewers are going to be spoilt for choice. Here are the top OTT releases.

Varisu | Amazon Prime Video | February 22 | After a successful run at the box office, Thalapathy Vijay’s action thriller Varisu dropped on Prime this week. The story of Varisu follows a man whose life turns upside down after the sudden death of his father. This family drama pits brothers and blood relatives against one another to select the best successor for the family business. (Image: YouTube)

Rabia And Olivia | Disney+Hotstar | February 24 | The story of Rabia And Olivia revolves around a 25-year-old Muslim woman who enters Canada illegally and applies for refugee status after her father died in an accident. The other character, a nine-year-old Canadian child Olivia, enters the show as a girl who moves in with her father after losing her mother to cancer. The two develop an unexpected relationship, and the story moves around the paths of love and kindness. (Image: YouTube)

Potluck Season 2 | SonyLiv | February 24 | The Potluck Season 2 is themed around potluck. It is about a family navigating through their journey of life and relationships with amusing predictions over weekly potlucks. (Image: Sonyliv)

Die Hart | Amazon Prime Video | February 24 | Die Hart is a rehash of actor-comedian Kevin Hart’s popular series as a movie. The film focuses on the fictionalised version of Hart, who aspires to become an action hero. Helmed by Eric Appel, the movie features John Travolta and Nathalie Emmanuel in pivotal roles. (Image: Prime Video)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 | Netflix | February 24 | The adrenaline-pumping season 5 of Formula 1 Drive to Survive dropped on Netflix on February 24. The new season of the docuseries continues to follow the F1 paddock around the world, giving the audience a glimpse of drivers, managers and team owners’ lives on and off the track. (Image: Netflix)

Selfiee | February 24 | Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee was released in cinema halls this week on February 24. The multi-starrer helmed by Raj Mehta follows the story of Bollywood superstar Vijay Kumar and his feud with the RTO. The film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence, and apart from Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, the film features Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. (Image: YouTube)

Borrder | February 25 | Actress Regina Cassandra has collaborated with Arun Vijay and Stefy Patel for an edge-of-the-seat spy thriller Borrder. Written and directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, the film is set against the military backdrop and focuses on an officer, who runs an anti-terrorist operation. (Image: YouTube)