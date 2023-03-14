Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Top movies of Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist

SUMMARY The versatile actor is celebrating his 57th birthday on March 14. From Lagaan to Dangal, check out some of his outstanding films and power performances that have stood the test of time.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has long been known as the Mr. Perfectionist of the Hindi film industry. The 57-year-old manages to raise the bar of our expectations with every new movie. Be it essaying the role of a man with a heart of gold in Raja Hindustani to playing freedom fighter Mangal Pandey in Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Aamir Khan has always delivered. The versatile actor will celebrate his 57th birthday on March 14 — time to check out some of his films that stood the test of time. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Lagaan (2001) | Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan still manages to bring tears to the eyes of every Indian. It’s a film that bears a striking reminder of the oppression we faced under British rule. The musical sports drama revolves around an innocent villager Bhuvan aka Aamir Khan. He takes up the challenge of leading an ineptitude team of village folks to play a cricket match, against the Britishers, that too without any proper cricket gear to avoid paying hefty taxes. (Image: YouTube)

Taare Zameen Par (2007) | You have to agree that whenever we watch Taare Zameen Par, we secretly hope to find a teacher like Ram Shankar. He is understanding and kind. In addition, Ram also encourages kids to follow their passion, regardless of what the world tells them. Playing the role of an art teacher, Aamir Khan takes Ishaan, suffering from dyslexia, under his wing to help him find his footing in the world, running after scores and numbers. The lead pair of Aamir Khan and actor Darsheel Safary, who played Ishaan, left an indelible impression on the audiences while raising an important issue with the utmost sensitivity. (Image: YouTube)

3 Idiots (2009) | A gem by director Rajkumar Hirani, the film 3 Idiots was a brutal reminder of how one should choose their profession based on what they love, and not because of external factors. Aamir Khan was impressive as the intelligent yet goofy engineering student Rancho, who teaches his friends some important life lessons, raising serious questions about the education system. (Image: YouTube)

PK (2014) | Aamir Khan’s almost-naked poster in PK raised many a laugh. However, the Rajkumar Hirani film shed light on the groundless superstitions, taboos, myths, and religious barriers prevalent in society, with a subtle comical touch. Aamir with his stoic face, stiff walk, and amazing acting chops slayed the role of an extra-terrestrial. (Image: YouTube)

Dangal (2016) | Aamir Khan’s dedication as an actor was put to test once again for the 2016 film Dangal. And guess what? He passed it too with flying colours, spreading smiles and bringing tears to everyone’s faces. Aamir as the retired wrestler Mahavir Singh was a hard taskmaster to her daughters Geeta and Babita. Dismissing social stigmas, he taught his daughters how to wrestle so that they could fulfill his dream of winning a gold medal for India. A father’s unconditional love toward his children was portrayed beautifully in this Nitesh Tiwari directorial. (Image: YouTube)