5 actors who received multiple Oscar nominations, but have won it only once

Winning an Academy Award is a dream come true for every actor, director and producer. But then there are some who are extremely talented who may not be content with just one Oscar award in their trophy cabinet. Nontheless, there are some who have been nominated on multiple occassions in various categories throughout their careers, yet have won Academy glory only once. Let's take a look at some of the most notable and talented celebrities, who have been nominated for multiple Oscars, but have bagged it only once. (Image: Reuters)

Paul Newman | Nominations: 10 | Paul Newman is among the most talented actors of his generation. He received a total of 10 Oscar nominations throughout his career, including 7 for Best Actor. Despite widespread critical acclaim, Newman won only one Academy Award for his performance in "The Color of Money" in 1986. Newman wasn’t at the ceremony to accept the award in person. He had previously said, “I’ve been there six times and lost. Maybe if I stay away, I’ll win." (Image: Reuters)

Al Pacino | Nominations: 9 | Al Pacino's ability to deliver complex characters with emotional depth and nuance is a hallmark of his acting style. Despite nominations for his iconic performances in The Godfather, Dog Day Afternoon, and The Irishman among others, the legendary actor has won one Oscar. This was in 1993 for his role of a blind veteran in the movie, The Scent of a Woman. (Image: Reuters)

Leonardo Dicaprio | Nominations: 7 | After nominations for films like The Aviator and The Wolf of Wall Street, Dicaprio's first win came in 2016 for his role in "The Revenant". Not only was the award preceded by multiple nominations, it also came after years of memes and jokes about his inability to secure an Oscar win. (Image: Reuters)

Kate Winslet | Nominations: 7 | Kate Winslet is known for her remarkable range and captivating performances. Throughout her career, she has received a total of seven Oscar nominations, winning only one in 2009 for The Reader, in which she played a former Nazi concentration camp guard. Her nominations include iconic performances in Sense and Sensibility, Titanic, and The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. (Image: Reuters)

Morgan Freeman | Nominations: 5 | Morgan Freeman is well-known for his commanding presence on screen and unmistakable voice. Given his decades-long career, and moving performances, only five nominations and one win come as a major surprise. His Oscar win came in 2005 for his supporting role in "Million Dollar Baby". Fans were disappointed when his performances in The Shawshank Redemption, Glory, and other such works went without a win. (Image: Reuters)