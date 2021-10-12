Power crisis: These countries rely on coal to generate electricity; find out where India ranks



1 / 11 With coal shortage wreaking havoc across, economies across the globe are bracing for its impact including depleted power supply. The crisis not just highlights the vulnerability of global economies but also how much we depend on coal as a source of power. Let us take a look at countries that have the highest dependency on coal for electricity, as per Statista report.









2 / 11 No 10 - Country: Bosnia and Herzegovina, 67.7 percent of the electricity of this war-torn region, formerly part of Yugoslavia, is generated using coal. (Image: AP)









3 / 11 No 9 - Country: Kazakhstan, 69.7 percent of the electricity of this former Soviet republic comes from coal.









4 / 11 No 8 - Country: Poland, 69.8 percent of the electricity of this former Warsaw pact power is produced using coal.(Image: AP)









5 / 11 No 7 - Country: Serbia, 70 percent of the electricity of this Balkan country power is produced using coal. (Image: Reuters)









6 / 11 No 6 - Country: India , 70.6 percent of the electricity in our country comes from coal. (Image: Reuters)









7 / 11 No 5 - Country: Moldova, 82.3 percent of the electricity in this former Soviet republic is from coal. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)









8 / 11 No 4 - Country: South Africa, 85.5 percent of the electricity in this African regional power comes from coal. (Image: AP)









9 / 11 No 3 - Country: Mongolia, 92.3 percent of the electricity in this landlocked country surrounded by China and Russia comes from coal. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)









10 / 11 No 2 - Country: Kosovo, 94.9 percent of the electricity in this Bakan state is produced using coal.





