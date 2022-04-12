[caption id="attachment_12755012" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Even as petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged across India on April 12 for a sixth consecutive day, they are at a record highs of Rs 120.51 per litre (petrol) and diesel at Rs 104.77 per litre in Mumbai. Although crude prices have declined from all-time highs to below $100 per barrel, there seems to be no respite for the common man at least in the financial capital. Let's take a look at eight countries that own the largest oil reserves. DO note that Venezuela owns the most oil in the world, but that hasn't helped the country emerge out of an economic crisis. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_12907472" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] No 8 | Country: The United Arab Emirates | Total Proved Oil Reserves as of 2020: 98 billion barrels | Percent of global reserves: 6 (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_12907452" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] No 7 | Country: Kuwait | Total Proved Oil Reserves as of 2020: 102 billion barrels | Percent of global reserves: 6 (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_12755932" align="aligncenter" width="1290"] No 6 | Country: Russia | Total Proved Oil Reserves as of 2020: 108 billion barrels | Percent of global reserves: 6 (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_12907442" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] No 5 | Country: Iraq | Total Proved Oil Reserves as of 2020: 145 billion barrels | Percent of global reserves: 8 (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_12907432" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] No 4 | Country: Iran | Total Proved Oil Reserves as of 2020: 158 billion barrels | Percent of global reserves: 9 (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_12907422" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] No 3 | Country: Canada | Total Proved Oil Reserves as of 2020: 168 billion barrels | Percent of global reserves: 10 (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_12907462" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] No 2 | Country: Saudi Arabia | Total Proved Oil Reserves as of 2020: 298 billion barrels | Percent of global reserves: 17 (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_12907482" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] No 1 | Country: Venezuela | Total Proved Oil Reserves as of 2020: 304 billion barrels | Percent of global reserves: 18 (Image: Reuters)[/caption]