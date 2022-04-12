

1 / 9

Even as petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged across India on April 12 for a sixth consecutive day, they are at a record highs of Rs 120.51 per litre (petrol) and diesel at Rs 104.77 per litre in Mumbai. Although crude prices have declined from all-time highs to below $100 per barrel, there seems to be no respite for the common man at least in the financial capital. Let's take a look at eight countries that own the largest oil reserves. DO note that Venezuela owns the most oil in the world, but that hasn't helped the country emerge out of an economic crisis. (Image: Reuters)