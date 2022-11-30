Here's a look at Indians studying abroad & their preferred destinations

SUMMARY In an effort to reduce net migration, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hinted at possible intentions to clamp down on foreign students enrolling in "low-quality" degrees. As the country plans to restrict the number of foreign students, let's take a look at Indian students abroad and how the UK stacks up as their preferred study destination.

1 / 6

Indian students studying abroad for higher education surged from 440,000 in 2016 to 770,000 in 2019. These students spend $28 billion annually as a collective. By 2024, it is anticipated that there will be 1.8 million Indian students enrolled in higher education abroad. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 6

With 220,000 students, Canada is the top choice for Indian students who went overseas for study in 2019. The United States, with 202,000 students, is second, followed by Australia with 143,000 students, and the United Kingdom with 27,500. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 6

What do they study? Postgraduate programmes are the most popular choice for Indian students who pursue higher education abroad. Only 13 percent of students chose undergrad courses in both the United States and Canada, while 87 percent chose PG courses. Only 29 percent of students in the United Kingdom chose UG courses, compared to 71 percent who enrolled for post graduate programmes. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 6

The most unexpected results, however, were from Australia, where 79 percent of Indian students went to pursue undergraduate studies and 21 percent proceeded to pursue graduate courses. For the remaining nations, 20 percent of the average enrollment was in UG programmes, making PG courses with an enrollment of 80 percent the most popular degree of study. (Image: Shutterstock)

5 / 6

In addition, it should be emphasised that most students who enrolled in higher education chose specialised programmes over general ones, with 70 percent of Indian students choosing the former and only 30 percent choosing the latter. (Image: Shutterstock)

6 / 6

Where do they come from? Some of the states with the highest student migration to other nations include Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, with 12 percent each; Maharashtra, with 11 percent; Gujarat, with 8 percent; followed by Tamil Nadu, with 7 percent; and Karnataka, with 5 percent. The rest of the India accounts for 45 percent overall student outflow. (Image: Shutterstock)