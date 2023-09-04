Teacher’s Day 2023: Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to APJ Abdul Kalam, 10 greatest teachers in Indian history

1 / 12

Teacher's Day is a great occasion to learn about India's rich cultural heritage of ‘Guru-Sishya’ tradition or the bonding between a teacher and a student. The nation has had several teachers and educators who not only contributed to the well-being of their students but also made massive contributions towards nation building.

2 / 12

Teacher's day is celebrated on September 5 every year to honour former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s contributions towards education and the country. On Teacher's Day, it will be apt to pay a tribute to the greatest teachers of our nation and to learn from their vision. Let's commemorate the 10 greatest teachers in Indian history. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

3 / 12

Chanakya (Kautilya) | One of the greatest teachers in Indian history, Chanakya was an ancient Indian philosopher, economist, and political strategist. His ancient Sanskrit text Arthashastra was a compilation of principles not only in economics but also politics and statecraft. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

4 / 12

Gautama Buddha | Born as a prince, the founder of Buddhism enlightened thousands of his followers about the actual purpose of life after he gained enlightenment. His teachings are preached till date and persuade people to detach themselves from the materialistic world. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

5 / 12

Adi Shankaracharya | The philosopher and spiritual leader revitalised Hinduism as he propagated Advaita Vedanta, which is defined as the doctrine of non-dualism. Shankracharya's views on ancient texts and Hinduism still remain influential. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

6 / 12

Aryabhata | The great mathematician and astronomer made significant contributions to the world. His groundbreaking concepts revolutionised the mathematical and astronomical teachings not only in India but also across the world. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

7 / 12

Swami Vivekananda | He made great contributions to Indian history as an advocate of Vedanta. Swami Vivekananda also played a pivotal role in the introduction of Indian philosophies of yoga and meditation to the Western world. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

8 / 12

Rabindranath Tagore | We all know him as a great poet but his contributions towards education aren't deniable. Rabindranath Tagore founded Shantiniketan, the first-of-its-kind educational institution that promotes a holistic approach to learning. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

9 / 12

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam | The 'Missile Man of India' was a scientist and served as the 11th President of India. He is an inspiration to young students even now and his teachings enlighten students with his vision for science and education. (Image: abdulkalam.com)

10 / 12

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan | Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan birthday is celebrated as Teacher's Day and without him the list would indeed remain incomplete. He served as India's first Vice President and second President. He emphasised the importance of education for nation building. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

11 / 12

Srinivasa Ramanujan | A self-taught mathematician, Ramanujan, is still remembered for his contributions to the mathematical world. His theories in Mathematics are still being researched at many reputed universities in different countries. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

12 / 12