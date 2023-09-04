CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newseducation NewsTeacher’s Day 2023: Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to APJ Abdul Kalam, 10 greatest teachers in Indian history

Teacher’s Day 2023: Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to APJ Abdul Kalam, 10 greatest teachers in Indian history

SUMMARY

Teacher's day is celebrated on September 5 every year to honour former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s contributions towards education and the country.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 4, 2023 7:43:48 PM IST (Published)

3 Min Read
Teacher’s Day 2023: Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to APJ Abdul Kalam, 10 greatest teachers in Indian history
CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 12

Teacher's Day is a great occasion to learn about India's rich cultural heritage of ‘Guru-Sishya’ tradition or the bonding between a teacher and a student. The nation has had several teachers and educators who not only contributed to the well-being of their students but also made massive contributions towards nation building.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 12

Teacher's day is celebrated on September 5 every year to honour former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s contributions towards education and the country. On Teacher's Day, it will be apt to pay a tribute to the greatest teachers of our nation and to learn from their vision. Let's commemorate the 10 greatest teachers in Indian history. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 12

Chanakya (Kautilya) | One of the greatest teachers in Indian history, Chanakya was an ancient Indian philosopher, economist, and political strategist. His ancient Sanskrit text Arthashastra was a compilation of principles not only in economics but also politics and statecraft. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 12

Gautama Buddha | Born as a prince, the founder of Buddhism enlightened thousands of his followers about the actual purpose of life after he gained enlightenment. His teachings are preached till date and persuade people to detach themselves from the materialistic world. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 12

Adi Shankaracharya | The philosopher and spiritual leader revitalised Hinduism as he propagated Advaita Vedanta, which is defined as the doctrine of non-dualism. Shankracharya's views on ancient texts and Hinduism still remain influential. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 12

Aryabhata | The great mathematician and astronomer made significant contributions to the world. His groundbreaking concepts revolutionised the mathematical and astronomical teachings not only in India but also across the world. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 12

Swami Vivekananda | He made great contributions to Indian history as an advocate of Vedanta. Swami Vivekananda also played a pivotal role in the introduction of Indian philosophies of yoga and meditation to the Western world. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 12

Rabindranath Tagore | We all know him as a great poet but his contributions towards education aren't deniable. Rabindranath Tagore founded Shantiniketan, the first-of-its-kind educational institution that promotes a holistic approach to learning. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 12

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam | The 'Missile Man of India' was a scientist and served as the 11th President of India. He is an inspiration to young students even now and his teachings enlighten students with his vision for science and education. (Image: abdulkalam.com)

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 12

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan | Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan birthday is celebrated as Teacher's Day and without him the list would indeed remain incomplete. He served as India's first Vice President and second President. He emphasised the importance of education for nation building. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

CNBCTV18
Image count11 / 12

Srinivasa Ramanujan | A self-taught mathematician, Ramanujan, is still remembered for his contributions to the mathematical world. His theories in Mathematics are still being researched at many reputed universities in different countries. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

CNBCTV18
Image count12 / 12

Swami Dayananda Saraswati | A social reformer and the founder of Arya Samaj he served as an advocate for the revival of Vedic teachings that diminished from the Indian educational sector due to British rule. His teachings paved the way for a better understanding of Hinduism. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X